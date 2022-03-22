Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett marries boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in Hawaii. Indoor Photo

Jonathan Bennett shared this image. (Courtesy: Jonathan Bennett)

They got engaged in November 2020.

They wore black tuxedos to the wedding.

Actors Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Hawaii. Jonathan, best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy film Bad Girls, co-starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, shared a photo from their wedding ceremony. The destination wedding took place in Mexico and both Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan wore matching tuxedos. “Mr. and Mr. Bennett Vaughan,” he captioned the post.

This is the post shared by the newlywed actor:

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan got engaged in November 2020. Speaking about their wedding, Jaymes told People magazine, “When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ family, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet. The purpose of our wedding is to unite and unite the two of us, unite our families and start a new family.

Jonathan added: “And all of that, as we went through this process, we realized that our wedding is also about more than just us. It’s about the whole community.”

what’s more Bad GirlsJonathan Bennett has appeared in Cheaper per dozen 2 and Van Wilder: first year. He also presented series like halloween wars and cake wars.

Jaymes Vaughan is known for his roles in Blue Call (2021), Chocolate City: Vegas (2017) and Daddy of the baby… to name a few.