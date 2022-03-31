Mean Girls actor married in Mexico

the hit movie ´heavy girls´, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, quickly became a favorite among teenage girls, who never stopped dreaming of the handsome “Aaron Samuels” played by actor Jonathan Bennett. A few months ago, Bennett surprised his followers by making public a very important part of his private life and declared himself openly homosexual, and also began a relationship with TV host Jaymes Vaughan, with whom he later became engaged in marriage. . Now the couple made one of her greatest dreams come true and that is that on March 21 they swore eternal love in a dream ceremony that took place in a hotel in the Riviera Maya, in Mexico.

Through their social networks, the now spouses they shared some details of their wedding, which had just over 100 guestsyes, among them the youtuber Brian Tyler Cohen, one of Jonathan’s closest friends, and the one responsible for officiating his wedding.

The white color was extremely important on this daysince all the decoration was made with white roses, Jonathan’s mom’s favorite flowers, who unfortunately lost his life in 2012. The wedding march was also one of the most emotional moments, since the bride and groom’s tour was accompanied by the song that Vaughan wrote to his beloved the day he proposed to her. Finally, the bride and groom closed this very special day with a fireworks show that had the soundtrack of the film as a background.The Greatest Showman´something that Jonathan had already dreamed of having at his wedding.

