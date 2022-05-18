Entertainment

Mean Girls’ Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About How Playing Karen Caused Her Career Setbacks

The early 2000s were filled with teen movies that have become cult classics, and Bad Girls definitely fit that bill. With Tina Fey at the helm and a slew of talented actors who went on to become big names in Hollywood, it seems only fitting that the film remains a favorite almost 20 years later. While star Rachel McAdams practically blew up right after the high school romp, starring in The notebook which was released the same year, Amanda Seyfried (who played Karen) struggled for a while. Seyfried has now opened up about how she experienced setbacks in her career after starring alongside Lindsey Lohan (who originally wanted to play a different role) and her company.

Amanda Seyfried has had some truly incredible film and television roles. as Bad Girls. She is still a big player in Hollywood, and Seyfried has many upcoming projects try it. However, she apparently had to be very careful right after her role as the ditzy Karen Smith in Bad Girls. In an interview with Variety, she opened up about typecasting and how she avoided being “typecast” as the goofy, pretty blonde from the movies. This is what she says, exactly:

Mean Girls put me on the map, really got my foot in the door. But being typecast was what you had to fight against. In 2004, she had to be very careful not to be just ‘the pretty blonde’. So at the beginning of my career, if I hadn’t done Big Love, I would be Karen Smith. All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were as blonde friends. I wasn’t going to be the lead, because for some reason I didn’t fit into that. I don’t know what it was

