Mean Girls’ Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About How Playing Karen Caused Her Career Setbacks

The early 2000s were filled with teen movies that have become cult classics, and Bad Girls definitely fit that bill. With Tina Fey at the helm and a slew of talented actors who went on to become big names in Hollywood, it seems only fitting that the film remains a favorite almost 20 years later. While star Rachel McAdams practically blew up right after the high school romp, starring in The notebook which was released the same year, Amanda Seyfried (who played Karen) struggled for a while. Seyfried has now opened up about how she experienced setbacks in her career after starring alongside Lindsey Lohan (who originally wanted to play a different role) and her company.

Amanda Seyfried has had some truly incredible film and television roles. as Bad Girls. She is still a big player in Hollywood, and Seyfried has many upcoming projects try it. However, she apparently had to be very careful right after her role as the ditzy Karen Smith in Bad Girls. In an interview with Variety, she opened up about typecasting and how she avoided being “typecast” as the goofy, pretty blonde from the movies. This is what she says, exactly:

Mean Girls put me on the map, really got my foot in the door. But being typecast was what you had to fight against. In 2004, she had to be very careful not to be just ‘the pretty blonde’. So at the beginning of my career, if I hadn’t done Big Love, I would be Karen Smith. All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were as blonde friends. I wasn’t going to be the lead, because for some reason I didn’t fit into that. I don’t know what it was

The star credits Big Love for giving her that professional boost and allowing her to get out of that pretty blonde friend archetype, which she had also played on shows like veronica mars. Her role in the HBO drama series, in which she played the eldest daughter of a polygamist, came two years later. Bad Girls and it really allowed him to flex his dramatic acting muscles.

Amanda Seyfried also explained that she has been strategic in her career, something that was especially true in those early years. Her roles have been very different from each other. Only in recent years, she starred in a dramatic film. The art of running in the rainthe musical My goodness! sequel and period piece Men. Needless to say, she has come a long way since she made fashion mistakes on the red carpet.

During those early years, he had also done his best to separate his real-life self from Karen Smith. Let’s be honest, this kind of strategic thinking is something that has character. she would never have considered doing. I mean, this is the girl who uttered the iconic, “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?” line. We love her for it, but the actress herself is obviously on a completely different IQ level than she is. Bad Girls character.