Mean Girls: Amanda Seyfried reveals she was bullied as a teenager for the weather report scene

Heavy Girls – 83% is one of the most popular movies in pop culture. There are thousands of memes related to the film, and people use phrases that come from it all the time. One would think that being part of something so iconic would leave only joy, but the truth is that people have no limits and the way they usually behave in front of celebrities leaves much to be desired in several cases. Amanda Seyfried had to put up with several men who recognized her on the street playing funny for a certain scene in the movie.

heavy girls It premiered in 2004 and with Lindsay Lohan in the lead, it was an immediate success. Rachel McAdams’ career certainly benefited greatly and after playing the infamous Regina George she started to get more work. amanda seyfried She was also more recognized in the middle, because before that her most remembered character was that of being the best friend killed in Veronica Mars. Her talent opened many doors for her, but without a doubt the film gave her the visibility that any actor would want.

And in no way does his complaint come from having participated in heavy girls. All those involved have been satisfied and proud of the fame that the tape obtained. But the truth is that with fame come several drawbacks. People start to recognize you on the streets and in some cases even forget to behave like civilized people. The false feeling that they know the celebrity well makes them act as if they are in confidence and that sometimes results in annoying attitudes.

If you remember the movie, there is a scene where Karen, the character from amanda seyfried, becomes the weather girl and it is by touching her bust that she can tell, according to her, if it is going to rain. The scene is very funny and goes in the tone of the film. But for the actress the joke did not stop there, because she says that on the street, when recognizing her, men used to constantly ask her, is she she raining? The biggest problem is how young she was then. The actress tells it in an interview with marie claire (via Glamor):

I always felt very grossed out by it. I was, like, 18 years old. it was just disgusting

Amanda goes on to talk about how complicated it can be to be famous at a very young age. Not only does it involve being recognized by fans, but it can easily cross the line into bullying. And it is that if one thinks of his companion Lindsay Lohan, who was a young actress who suffered excessive harassment from the paparazzi, is that you realize that the actress has a good point. Being very young and very famous can be a dangerous combination. That’s why she talks about her decision to walk away from it

I think being very famous as a youngster must really suck. It must make you feel completely helpless in the world. I see young actors who think they need security. Who think they need an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. And it can be stressful. I’ve seen it happen with my colleagues. So I bought a farm. And it was like, let’s go in the opposite direction.

Maybe amanda seyfried She will make the smartest decision, because she has always stayed away from scandals and her career as an actress is very solid. Among her most recognized projects are Les Miserables- 69%, the famous musical Mamma Mia! – 54%, whose success merited a sequel, The Price of Tomorrow – 36% and Dear John – 29% for the cheesiest. He recently premiered the miniseries The Dropout – 75%, where she plays Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, a company that defrauded its customers.

