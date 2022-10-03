‘Mean Girls’: Before and after its protagonists | PHOTOS

‘Mean Girls’ or ‘Mean Girls’ is one of the favorite films of several generations, its theme and its two-mile vibe were undoubtedly key for it to become an instant classic, although we must not forget its protagonists and that is definitely we do not imagine another cast in his place.

Then Lindsay Lohan was one of Hollywood’s favorite actressesalthough her co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda and Amanda Seyfried were also very popular.

In general, the entire cast had a great reception from the public and they all gained recognition after this success, which 18 years after its premiere is still one of the favorite films of many.

Lindsay Lohan

During the 2000’s the face of Linday Lohan dominated the Hollywood industry, however his career began to decline after some scandals. After much turbulence, the actress finally gets the stability she deserves, today she is happily married and this Christmas she returns with the movie ‘Falling for Christmas’.

Rachel McAdams

The actress achieved international recognition with the film ‘Mean Girls’, although ‘The Nootbook’ was released that same year, boosting her career in record time. Today We see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universenot as a superheroine, but the love interest of one of the superheroes.

amanda seyfried

Amanda’s career was just beginning when success knocked on her door, since then she has participated in major projects such as ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Letters to Juliet’ and ‘Les Miserables’. Today her work as an actress has led her to star in some luxury brand campaigns.

Lacey Chabert

For the premiere of ‘Mean Girls’, Lacey already had a lot of experience in the seventh art, however it was this film that placed her under the spotlight. Lacey continues to make movies, however she has not been able to part with her role. Today She has debuted as a designer with a clothing line.

Jonathan Bennett

The actor who stole sighs in the 2000’s has been very selective with his projects, although he has not completely distanced himself from the cinema, has developed a facet as an influencer in which he is doing quite well. In March of this year she married her boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in a hotel in the Riviera Maya, since then they show off her love on social networks.