Mean Girls: Curiosities and facts you didn’t know about the movie Mean Girls EVAT | data lr

One of the most iconic and representative films of the 2000s, without a doubt, is “Mean Girls”, although in Latin America it is also known as “Mean Girls”. This comedy film starring Lindsay LohanRachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, at the time, became the sensation of the industry, as they considered that it portrayed without taboos what teenage life was like.

Although 18 years have passed since its premiere, to this day various television networks continue to broadcast it due to its great popularity. His recognition has been so great that even rumors of an alleged remake have been spread, which would be in charge of the Mexican producer Alejandro Gou and would star the singers Belinda and Danna Paola.

Although the filmmaker’s project would still be in plans, the truth is that “Mean Girls” will always be part of pop culture, since it was a box office success and is still valid.

Next, we will show you some curiosities and data that you did not know about the film produced by Paramount Pictures.

Lindsay Lohan had initially been cast in the role of Regina. However, in the end she decided to play the lead ‘Cady Heron’, as she did not want the audience to think that her personality was like that of the blonde.

The film was actress Amanda Seyfried’s debut on the big screen. In “Mean Girls” she played Regina’s best friend, Karen Smith.

Cady’s love interest, Aaron Samuels, was almost played by James Franco. But in the end they gave the role to Jonathan Bennett.

Producer Tina Fey revealed that when Bennett cast the film, she chose him because he reminded her of comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon.

The film is originally based on the book ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and Other Realities of Adolescence’, which is a self-help guide for parents of teenagers trying to understand their children’s behavior. going through that stage.

