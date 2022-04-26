Entertainment

Mean Girls: Curiosities and facts you didn’t know about the movie Mean Girls EVAT | data lr

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

One of the most iconic and representative films of the 2000s, without a doubt, is “Mean Girls”, although in Latin America it is also known as “Mean Girls”. This comedy film starring Lindsay LohanRachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, at the time, became the sensation of the industry, as they considered that it portrayed without taboos what teenage life was like.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Does Amber Heard imitate Johnny Depp’s outfit? Coincidence or strategy?

6 mins ago

entrance to her intimacy, she poses wonderfully on the cover

8 mins ago

viral challenge | Try to find the mistake in 7 seconds: few solved this visual riddle | logic puzzle | challenges | visual challenge | USA | MX | nnda nnrt | MEXICO

18 mins ago

Mentions of Chile on Netflix: from Breaking Bad to Our Great National Parks

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button