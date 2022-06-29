Mean Girls: Daniel Franzese says he was “brainwashed” to undergo conversion therapy

Heavy Girls – 83%, a famous teen comedy film from 2004, became a favorite of many since its release, and has come to be considered a cult classic today. Directed by Mark Waters, from a screenplay by Tina Fey based on the novel Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman , the film stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as Regina George, Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith and Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners, who form the popular group known as “The Plastics.”

The film also features Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian and Daniel Franzese as Damian Leigh, Cady’s first and best friends at North Shore High School, with whom she plans major plastic sabotage. Damian, Janis’s best friend since before Cady’s arrival, is one of her favorite characters in heavy girlsand it is that his iconic personality and some unforgettable phrases, made him an unparalleled element of the film.

Francesethe actor who plays Damian, revealed in a recent interview with Page Six (via indiewire) that 5 years before starring heavy girlsthey “brainwashed” him to distance himself from his mother and undergo conversion therapy, all this to “convert” him to heterosexuality. Francese, only 21 years old at the time, explained that after being manipulated, he forced himself to submit to this appalling pseudoscientific practice because he “didn’t want to be gay” and “didn’t know what to do”, being influenced at the same time by the position of his Catholic and Pentecostal Christian faith. The actor assured that at that time, the “world around him” made him “feel that being gay was not right.”

Francese He shared that his terrible period in conversion therapy lasted 6 months, and in this time he worked with a “professional therapist” who used to be gay, recommended by the actor’s grandmother’s pastor. Francese stated the following:

I went to one on one therapy sessions with a person who was trying to change me and make me pray away from homosexuals and alienate all my allies. They told me to tell my mom that she was the reason I was leaning towards bisexual thoughts or whatever because she was so open. They made me talk to my mom, who was literally my best ally, and say, ‘It’s your fault.’

The actor said he had no contact with his mother for 2 months until he finally faced his fears. Francese added:

I was, like, scared. Y [mi terapeuta] He said to me: ‘What are you afraid of?’ And I said, ‘I’m afraid I’m going to hell’ And he said, ‘You can be [gay] and the second coming of Christ could happen, and you will not go to hell if you love God. That’s not what it is.’

Currently, Francese is part of the play Italian Moms Love You, is also a stand-up performer, and co-hosts the podcast Yass, Jesus!, described as “a comedy podcast that affirms the faith and sexuality you think you don’t.” you have to choose between homosexuals and God.

