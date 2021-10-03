Mean Girls Day, October 3 celebrates the film with Lindsay Lohan: here’s where to (re) see it

October 3rd means only one thing: Mean Girls Day. Today we celebrate the beloved teen comedy that has become a cult, released in theaters in 2004, directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. The film sees as protagonists Lindsay Lohan in the role of Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams in that of Regina George, Amanda Seyfried in that of Karen Smith e Lacey Chabert in that of Gretchen Wieners.

WHY WAS 3 OCTOBER CHOSEN TO CELEBRATE MEAN GIRLS?

It all started with a scene from Mean Girls, in which Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, asks Cady (very much in love with him) “What day is today?“And she replies”It’s October 3rd (it’s October 3rd) “. On this day, fans all over the world, from the United States to Italy, wear something pink and relate to the film. The most devoted to comedy, among the many things to do to celebrate Mean Girls, bake a cake full of rainbows and smiles, wear white gold hoops or watch a Danny DeVito film “because you love his job”.

MEAN GIRLS, CURIOSITY ABOUT THE FILM

The film, which cost $ 17 million, grossed $ 130, proving to be a blockbuster and Lindsay Lohan’s best-earning film.

The film earned three MTV Movie Awards: Best Female Performance (Lindsay Lohan), Best Revelation (Rachel McAdams) and Best Group Performance.

Rachel McAdams auditioned for the role of Cady, while Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried for that of Regina.

In 2009, the video game publisher 505 Games produced a video game based on the film with the same title for the Nintendo DS system.

In 2018 Ariana Grande takes inspiration from the film for the video clip of the single Thank U, Next.

WHERE TO SEE MEAN GIRLS

Mean Girls is available on the Amazon Prime Video catalog. In addition, the sequel is also present on the platform Mean Girls 2. Released in 2011, the second chapter is a remake of the first and is directed by Melanie Mayron.