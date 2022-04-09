Mean girls: Lindsay Lohan wanted to be Regina George but she stayed with Cady. why?

Bad Girls It was one of the biggest hits of Lindsay Lohan as an actress. Accompanied by Rachel McAdams, the artist managed to shine with a unique light in a comedy in which she gave herself body and soul. Possibly, it is one of her “adult” works most remembered by the followers of her career. After a long time out of the industry, now is preparing to release a couple of new movies on Netflixand to fashion has remembered that she actually always wanted to play Regina George (the villain) in Bad Girls.

“The story behind me playing Cady on Mean Girls actually is really unknown to many people“, begins by explaining the actress. The film was released in 2004 by the hand of Mark Waters and marked a before and after for many viewers. And of course to this day it still shows that he continues to age wonderfully well, because with each new viewing we give him he continues to fall just as well.

“I wanted to play Regina, because I had just come off ‘Freaky Friday,’ and now I wanted to play a pretty normal girl. I wanted to go back to a different kind of role than the damaged teenager,” explains Lohan.

She almost got the villain, but she was a better fit as Cady

The main reason I wanted to play Regina, it seems, was that I wanted to change the mood and tone a bit. Things changed a bit because until the same director wanted it to be Cadythe real protagonist of the film and the representative of good:

“ “And Mark Waters, the director, insisted that I play Cady.”

Lindsay Lohan now has a new opportunity to shine again as an artist in the world of cinema. Her next feature film will be a Christmas movie that, as we said, will premiere on Netflix. Falling for Christmas be her title and play a hotel heiress whose life is turned upside down by a bout of amnesia.