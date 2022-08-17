Mean girls: Lindsay Lohan’s classic comedy that leaves the platform but will still be streaming | FAME

There is a comedy that is about to leave the HBO Max catalog and that you cannot miss. It is one of the most successful and praised stories of the last 20 years, the most remembered of Lindsay Lohan. Its plot has been inserted into popular culture, being part of references from other productions and in other areas. Although he leaves said streaming platform, he still you can enjoy it online.

The film appeared in 2004 and was well received by the public in movie theaters, with a collection of more than $129 million. The critics also had good comments about the fiction, receiving an 85% approval in Rotten Tomatoes.

We refer to “Mean Girls” or “Bad Girls” (“Mean Girls” in its original language), the film by Mark Waters based on the novel “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman. The film starred, in addition to Lohan, by Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfriedamong other actors

“Las Plásticas” in a Christmas presentation (Photo: SNL Studios)

WHAT IS “MEAY GIRLS” ABOUT?

The tape is counted by Cady, a young woman who comes to the city after living in Africa along with their parents. She is an excellent student, but lousy at relating to others. Her first days at her new school will be awful because she doesn’t understand American social dynamics.

However, he manages to make two friends, Janis and Damian, who have managed to overcome, in their own way, the eccentric norms of school life. Thus, they introduce Cady in school secretsas well as its different groups, among which “The Plastics”: the three most beautiful and influential girls.

The way of Cady will suffer a setback when she is invited by Regina George to be part of her exclusive circle of friends., along with Gretchen and Karen. In this way, she enters a world of betrayals, fun, fashion and other relevant topics. Since she is already within Regina’s trust, Janis proposes to destroy the group as revenge. for something Regina did to both of them.

“Mean Girls” is a comedy that has already become a classic on the big screenAt least in its genre. The film is fun, fresh, with many layers that go beyond the cliché. It is a youth story that has not aged despite the two decades that it already has. She is still attractive about growth and interpersonal relationships.

Lindsay Lohan in a shot of “Mean Girls” (Photo: SNL Studios)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “MEAY GIRLS”?

Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron.

Rachel McAdams as Regina George.

Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Weiners.

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith.

Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian.

Tim Meadows as Director Ron Duvall.

Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels

Tina Fey as Teacher Sharon Norbury.

Amy Poehler as June George.

Daniel Franzse as Damian.

Ana Gasteyer as Betsy Heron.

Neil Flynn as Chip Heron.

Rajiv Surendra as Kevin Gnapoor.

Molly Shanahan as Kristen Hadley.

Ky Pham as Trang Pak

Danielle Nguyen as Sun Jin Dinh.

Daniel Desanto as Jason

Dwayne Hill as Coach Carr.

HOW TO WATCH “MEAY GIRLS”?

The movie “heavy girls” is available on the streaming platform hbo max, but will leave this catalog in August. If you want to see the film online, you must click on this link. The tape is also on Amazon Prime Video.

TRAILER OF “MEAY GIRLS”