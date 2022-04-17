‘Mean Girls’ Star Daniel Franzese’s Favorite Line in the Movie Wasn’t in the Script

As for teen coming-of-age movies, Bad Girls is at the top of the hierarchy. The film still maintains its cult following almost two decades after its release. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Rachel McAdams, Lindsey Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried. Although the Bad Girls The cast followed the script written by Tina Fey, some lines were improvised. Star Daniel Franzese contributed a line that ended up being her favorite.

Daniel Franzese’s line of pink shirts is her favorite.

The movie “Mean Girls”, directed by Mark Waters. Seen here, Daniel Franzese as Damian (alt.: Damian Holbrook). Initial theatrical release on April 30, 2004. Screenshot. Paramount Pictures. | CBS via Getty Images

Bad Girls centered on Lohan’s Cady Heron, who begins attending Chicago’s North Shore High School after growing up homeschooled in Africa. She struggles to adjust to the new change, but soon befriends two outcasts, Damian (Franzese) and Janis (Lizzy Caplan). But things change when she goes “undercover” as a member of the popular group.

Without realizing it, Cady becomes like the people she’s trying to bring down, ditching Janis and Damian on a regular basis to hang out with Regina and her crew. Janis and Damian discover Cady having a party at her house and confront her about it, accusing her of modeling after Regina.

The duo expresses their feelings in a passing moment. While most of the argument is between Cady and Janis, Damian sticks his head out the window and demands that Cady return her favorite piece of clothing that he once lent her. Before he leaves, he says, “And I want my pink shirt back.” Turns out the line wasn’t in the script.

According to Insider, the actor made up the line during rehearsals. Franzese said that he originally wanted the line to end with a swear word. But director Mark Waters asked him to yell it out twice.

The pink polo shirt was Tina Fey’s idea.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/sT8wMBeVffk?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

From the beginning of the film, Lohan’s character seems like a fish out of water. She’s not used to the tribulations that high school brings her and she has no idea when she’s making friends or navigating the environment. Her cluelessness is reflected in her fashion choices, especially at the beginning of the movie.

In one scene, he wears the oversized polo shirt Damian lent him. (The same one who later demands that she return.) Cady borrowed Damian’s shirt for her weekly pink day. Insider reports that the oversized polo shirt was not an oversight or accident on the part of the production.

Costume designer Mary Jane Fort revealed that Fey struggled to include the oversized polo shirt. The writer reportedly wanted Cady to look like she fit in with The Plastics by wearing her signature color but not conforming to her standards.

Another iconic line from the film is often heard by Damian Franzese.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/lOwl-xUXPuw?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Bad Girls it had many iconic lines that are still relevant to this day. Regina George’s infamous line, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping,” is one of the most used lines in the film. However, Franzese can’t escape the moment when Damian, dressed as Santa Claus, shouts appreciation for another student.

The actor told Cosmopolitan that he gets recognized a lot, but admitted that it can be “distressing” at times. He said, “I can be talking to someone in a bar, and he’s cool, and then they’re like, ‘You go, Glen Coco.’ Clearly, Franzese’s remarkable dialogue resonated with fans of the film.

RELATED: Do you know why October 3 is the day of the ‘mean girls’?