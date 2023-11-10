‘Mean Girls: The Musical’, getting closer to the big screen: details

Nine years after the premiere of “mean Girls”Starring Lindsey lohan, He decided to remake the story, but in a musical version., Although the drama has been running since 2017, this will be the first time it will be seen on the big screen.

Rachel McAdams will not be present in this new version, Lacey Chamber, Amanda Seyfried, as well as a former Disney teen. it’s because of that The lead roles will be filled by Angourie Rice Like Cady Heron, renee rap Like Regina George, baby wood Gretchen Wieners and the like Avantika Vandanpu Like Karen Shetty.

the plot will remain exactly the sameCady Heron is the new girl at North Shore High School and starts hanging out with the popular girls, called “the plastic ones”. The group is led by Regina George and her henchmen, Gretchen and Karen., The difference in this feature film will be that there will be some singing and dancing scenes. To give it a musical touch.

The film will be available in theaters across the United States starting Friday, January 12, 2024., At the moment, it is unknown when global distribution will be made so that fans of the film can see it. Furthermore, it is not yet known whether it will be uploaded to streaming platforms or not, as they usually do with many world premieres.