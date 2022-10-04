Mean Girls: Theories that Regina George was a lesbian

Mean Girls (heavy girlsMark Waters, 2004) is one of the chick flicks most popular by one of its protagonists, Regina George ( Rachel McAdams), and over the years fans of this film have raised some theories that she may be a lesbian.

For the success that he achieved Mean Girls, each October 3 fans around the world share some curious facts about the film starring Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Weiners), amanda seyfried (Karen Smith), Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian), Jonathan Bennett (aaron samuels) Y Daniel Francese (Damian), among which are theories suggesting that regina george (Rachel McAdams), the queen of plastics, it could be lesbian.

Where did the theories come from that Regina George of Mean Girls could she be a lesbian?

if you use TikTok, you know that these types of assumptions began to reach a certain popularity between May and October 2021. It was after a user named Lizzie McHigher published a video —no longer available— in which he resumes Mean Girls the comments of regina george about janis, who throughout the film 'insults' under the word 'lesbian'.

Another thing that Lizzie took into account was the way in which the queen b talk about Aaron and Cady. While Aaron is a bone of contention in the feud between the two girls, Regina seems to be more interested in the student outsider.

At this point, the tiktoker also hinted that, rather than genuine interest, the fight over Aaron Y Shane Oman (Diego Klattenhoff) finds as a reason the struggle for power in the school environment.

Although very tenuous, theories that regina george of Mean Girls she was a lesbian they also rescued the internalized lesbophobia. And, of course, we could think that, if it had been confirmed, the queen of plastics would have been a clear example of troubled abuser.

However, this is all guesswork. beyond knowing who in the cast are LGBT+ in real life, there is no certainty about the characters. If you didn’t get to see the video of Lizzie McHigher, on YouTube you find a few clips on the subject. We leave them below.

What do you think?

