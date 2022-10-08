Mean Girls: This is how Regina George would dress in 2022

the 2004 movie Mean Girlsstarring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams -who played the unforgettable Regina George- It is still valid and is a clear reference to the fashion of the beginning of the millennium. A film that marked the millennial generation and whose famous phrases and aesthetics have not been forgotten almost 20 years after its premiere.

Today’s fashion trends are clearly influenced by the fashion of the 2000s, so now more than ever the “Y2K” nostalgia is perceived both in clothing stores and on the most important catwalks of the different weeks. of fashion

Therefore, it is not difficult to recreate some of the most memorable outfits from the Mean Girls movie with clothes that are currently on sale in the most popular clothing stores.

2000s-inspired miniskirts have made a comeback this season, as well as cargo pants, low-rise pants, and other trends that we saw in movies like Mean Girls or Legally Blonde, and on celebrities like Paris Hilton, who was ultimately a representative of the fashion of that time.

As a tribute to the movie Mean Girls, and to “Mean Girls Day” on October 3, we recreate one of the most memorable outfits of the character Regina George with clothes and accessories that are currently in trend and available in different fashion stores.

top with print

Due to the nostalgia for the fashion of the 2000s, it is not difficult to find in fashion stores tops with stamped phrases and with a cut similar to the outfits Regina George’s most iconic ones, so today the fictional character would probably wear the same type of tops she wore in the 2004 movie. Also, one of the trending colors of 2022 is neon pink, so the Bershka’s next top ticks all the boxes.

Bershka fuchsia tank top, $199 MXN. BERSHKA



mini skirts

After being gone for a few years, mini skirts have also made a comeback as a tribute to “the good old days.”

Pleated leather effect skirt, Zara, $749 MXN. ZARA



Platform heels

Unlike style heels stiletto Casually worn to school by the Mean Girls characters, sandal-style, peep-toe, and platform heels are currently trending. So if we translate Regina George’s style to today, she would probably wear this type of shoe instead of the classic closed toe heels.

Fuchsia high-heel platform sandals, $1,199 MXN. ZARA



I said with initial

One of the most representative accessories of Regina George in Mean Girls is the pendant with her initial, the special touch to complete her outfit.

Silver pendant with initial, Tous, $1,100 MXN. TOUS



