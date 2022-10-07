The celebration of ‘MeanGilrsDay’ arose from the popular movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, which all her fans celebrate and remember on social media

MeanGilrsDay Why do you wear pink on October 3?

Like every October 3, social networks were filled with memes about the movie heavy girls (Mean Girls) and the hashtag #MeanGirlsDay It became a trend from the last hours of Sunday, to celebrate and remember the film, with the main tradition of wearing pink clothes.

The celebration of the day is made as a reference to the popular movie starring Lindsay Lohan Y Rachel McAdamsreleased in 2004 and became one of the favorites of an entire generation.

Why do you dress in pink?

Fans of the film dress in pink on this day and on weekdays, because, within the plot of the film, there is a joke in which ‘the plastic ones’ the group of friends led by the villain of the film, has a rule about how to dress at school.

Within ‘the jungle‘ which is a typical school in the United States, according to the protagonist’s own version, she has to adapt to a group to survive and this entails following certain rules.

Among these, it was only allowed to wear the hair up once a week, the use of ‘pants’ was not authorized and every Wednesday it was mandatory to wear pink, a joke that arises from a remembered line said by Amanda Seyfried in her character From karen’.

MeanGirlsDay and October 3

October 3 is taken as the Mean Girls Daysince, in one of the most remembered scenes of the film, that is the day in which the romantic interest of the protagonist, aaron samuelhe asks Lindsay Lohan by date while they were in a class.

The situation is unimportant and irrelevant to the plot, which serves only to show as a joke the infatuation of ‘Cady’but has been taken up by fans to commemorate and celebrate the iconic teen film.

This is why October 3 is remembered as the #MeanGirlsDay and fans of this film usually see it and wear pink, if possible.

The film took a cult status within pop culture, especially on this date when social networks are filled with months and references to it.