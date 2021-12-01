Meaning of Summer of Love, Shawn Mendes celebrates first kiss with Camilla Cabello

Four years later, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello’s summer of love doesn’t seem to be over. The Canadian singer released last Friday the new single “Summer of Love” in collaboration with the Latin producer Tainy, celebrating love with “senority” and getting closer and closer to the release of the new album.

The summer of love for Shawn Mendes was that of 2019, the period in which the success of “Senorita” with Camilla Cabello caused a sensation for its virality, but above all for the kiss in the official video between the two artists, to sanction what would have been the beginning of a great love story. The new single by Shawn Mendes seems to start from that moment, from that kiss, from that moment that changed his life: the song is called “Summer of Love” and is in collaboration with the Latin producer Tainy, a song that he also takes that scenario through the images of Mallorca, Spain, where the video was shot.

The meaning of Summer of Love

Remember the atmosphere, the choreography and above all the chemistry of “Senority”, the international success of Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello who has surpassed one billion views on Youtube? Here, the new song by Shawn Mendes seems to point its course in that direction: we are talking about “Summer of love“, published last Friday and in collaboration with latin producer Tainy, and that in a few days it arrived in trend on Youtube. The summer energy, through the melody of guitars and the dance sound of the song, is still tangible and the images of the official video, shot in Mallorca in Spain by the director of “Wonder” Matty Peacock himself, do the rest. Also worth noting is the reference to Camilla Cabello in some verses, with Shawn Mendes singing: “Meditation and tequila, I called you my señorita. I still didn’t know how much I needed you, I hated when I had to leave you “.

The text of Summer of Love

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, yeah

We were in a daze learning each other’s shapes

Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh

Kisses on your body, you’re my memory baby nothing comes close

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

Meditation and tequila

Calling you my señorita

Didn’t know how much I need ya

Hate it when I have to leave ya

I’ve been taking mental pictures

For when I miss you in the winter

Staying up until the sunrise

Praying it won’t be the last time

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, no

It was the summer of love (It was the summer of love)

A delicate daydream (A delicate daydream)

And for a couple of months (And for a couple of months)

It felt like we were 18, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

The translation of Summer of Love

The kisses on your body were like heaven

We took it slow

hugging each other under the covers until the evening

There was nowhere to go, yeah

We were fascinated by discovering the shape of the other’s body

I was drawing rain shadows on your back, oh

kisses on her body, you are my memory, nothing comes close

It was the summer of love

a delicate daydream

and for a few months

I felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

Aa-love

Aa-love, yeah

It was the summer of

Aa-love

Aa-love

Meditation and tequila

I called you my señorita

I still didn’t know how much I needed you

I hated when I had to leave you

I was taking mental pictures

for when I miss you during the winter

we stayed up until dawn

praying it wouldn’t be the last time

It was the summer of love

a delicate daydream

and for a few months

I felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

The kisses on your body were like heaven

We took it slow

hugging each other under the covers until the evening

There was nowhere to go, yeah

It was the summer of love (It was the summer of love)

a delicate daydream (a delicate daydream)

and for a few months

I felt like we were 18

It was the summer of

Aa-love

Aa-love

It was the summer of