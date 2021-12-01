Meaning of Summer of Love, Shawn Mendes celebrates first kiss with Camilla Cabello
Four years later, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello’s summer of love doesn’t seem to be over. The Canadian singer released last Friday the new single “Summer of Love” in collaboration with the Latin producer Tainy, celebrating love with “senority” and getting closer and closer to the release of the new album.
The summer of love for Shawn Mendes was that of 2019, the period in which the success of “Senorita” with Camilla Cabello caused a sensation for its virality, but above all for the kiss in the official video between the two artists, to sanction what would have been the beginning of a great love story. The new single by Shawn Mendes seems to start from that moment, from that kiss, from that moment that changed his life: the song is called “Summer of Love” and is in collaboration with the Latin producer Tainy, a song that he also takes that scenario through the images of Mallorca, Spain, where the video was shot.
The meaning of Summer of Love
Remember the atmosphere, the choreography and above all the chemistry of “Senority”, the international success of Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello who has surpassed one billion views on Youtube? Here, the new song by Shawn Mendes seems to point its course in that direction: we are talking about “Summer of love“, published last Friday and in collaboration with latin producer Tainy, and that in a few days it arrived in trend on Youtube. The summer energy, through the melody of guitars and the dance sound of the song, is still tangible and the images of the official video, shot in Mallorca in Spain by the director of “Wonder” Matty Peacock himself, do the rest. Also worth noting is the reference to Camilla Cabello in some verses, with Shawn Mendes singing: “Meditation and tequila, I called you my señorita. I still didn’t know how much I needed you, I hated when I had to leave you “.
The text of Summer of Love
Kisses on your body were like heaven
We were taking it slow
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
There was nowhere to go, yeah
We were in a daze learning each other’s shapes
Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh
Kisses on your body, you’re my memory baby nothing comes close
It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love, yeah
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love
Meditation and tequila
Calling you my señorita
Didn’t know how much I need ya
Hate it when I have to leave ya
I’ve been taking mental pictures
For when I miss you in the winter
Staying up until the sunrise
Praying it won’t be the last time
It was the summer of love
A delicate daydream
And for a couple of months
It felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
Kisses on your body were like heaven
We were taking it slow
Tangled in the sheets until the evening
There was nowhere to go, no
It was the summer of love (It was the summer of love)
A delicate daydream (A delicate daydream)
And for a couple of months (And for a couple of months)
It felt like we were 18, yeah
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love, yeah
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love
It was the summer of
La-la-love
La-la-love, yeah
It was the summer of
The translation of Summer of Love
The kisses on your body were like heaven
We took it slow
hugging each other under the covers until the evening
There was nowhere to go, yeah
We were fascinated by discovering the shape of the other’s body
I was drawing rain shadows on your back, oh
kisses on her body, you are my memory, nothing comes close
It was the summer of love
a delicate daydream
and for a few months
I felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
Aa-love
Aa-love, yeah
It was the summer of
Aa-love
Aa-love
Meditation and tequila
I called you my señorita
I still didn’t know how much I needed you
I hated when I had to leave you
I was taking mental pictures
for when I miss you during the winter
we stayed up until dawn
praying it wouldn’t be the last time
It was the summer of love
a delicate daydream
and for a few months
I felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
The kisses on your body were like heaven
We took it slow
hugging each other under the covers until the evening
There was nowhere to go, yeah
It was the summer of love (It was the summer of love)
a delicate daydream (a delicate daydream)
and for a few months
I felt like we were 18
It was the summer of
Aa-love
Aa-love
It was the summer of