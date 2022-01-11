meaning of the song by Ariana Grande

There is an air of celebration and Christmas is almost upon us, and while everyone is bringing out some Christmas songs, too Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon And Megan Thee Stallion they decide to have their say with It Was A Masked Christmas!

An original song to say the least, a very rhythmic electropop sound that refers to sounds of the 80s and even the early 2000s, nothing to do with classic Christmas songs, full of bells and vibrati.

A beautiful song, which you like from the first listening and which, thanks to its text, makes us take a dip in the current events and the most burning themes of this pandemic period.

The meaning of the lyrics of It Was A Masked Christmas

The title of the song already tells us everything: we lived a Christmas in a mask. The song of Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon And Megan Thee Stallion in fact he talks about last Christmas, spent practically alone, with relatives on Zoom, and the hope now of being able to hug each other, to finally be able to be together.

What will allow you to return to normal and therefore to a Christmas with friends? On this Ariana, Jimmy and Megan are very clear from the start: the booster, i.e. the vaccine dose.

It Was A Masked Christmas thus becomes a real commercial in favor of the vaccine, which unfortunately is still seen with distrust by many people but which instead promises to be the only means to return to normal soon, the one that we have no longer experienced since the arrival of Covid- 19.

And what do you think of It Was A Masked Christmas? Leave a comment to have your say on it, but first read the translation of the song below.

Translation of It Was A Masked Christmas

What’s up people?

We are Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon,

you know well that this

it’s time to get the booster.

It was a Christmas in a mask, we were locked in the house,

we covered our nose and mouth.

But it’s Christmas.

We will be in line for the booster (for the booster).

It was a Christmas in a mask,

We met on Zoom,

my WiFi only takes in the laundry room,

but it’s Christmas.

We will be in line for the booster.

I need to hug someone tonight

because I want to ski.

I need someone to hold me

and don’t let me go.

So, tell me you’ll come here.

You know, it’s Christmas.

Last year I was here alone,

don’t tell me this year will be the same.

The same.

It was a Christmas in a mask, we were locked in the house,

we covered our nose and mouth.

But it’s Christmas.

We will be in line for the booster (for the booster).

It was a Christmas in a mask,

We met on Zoom,

my WiFi only takes in the laundry room,

but it’s Christmas.

We will be in line for the booster.

This Christmas will be different,

no more lockdown on the sofa.

Hang the mistletoe this year.

I want to kiss everyone I know.

This year will be different, you can confirm it,

Decorate the rooms, ring the bells.

Disinfect everything.

Turkey, eggnog, candy cane.

There is a good chance it will snow.

Someone wipe Rudolph’s nose.

I promise everything will be alright,

because now we are in line for the booster.

It was a Christmas in a mask, we stayed at home,

we covered our nose and mouth.

But it’s Christmas.

We will be in line for the booster (for the booster).

It was a fancy dress Christmas,

We met on Zoom,

my WiFi only takes in the laundry,

but it’s Christmas.

We will be in line for the booster.