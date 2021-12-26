Meanwhile, in Japan, video game commercials are done like this

In a crowded market like that of video games, it is important to always find a way to make people talk about themselves, especially for the most prominent – and therefore more expensive – productions. In Japan then we are not used to seeing peculiar advertising campaigns, with even entire subway trains dedicated to certain exits (but this also happens in the US, in fact).

This time, however, something different was tried: to promote Final Fantasy VII Remakein fact, it was decided to use peculiar corner billboards, which give the illusion of three-dimensionality. In a nutshell, there are people outside Shinjuku station who have the illusion of seeing Red XIII overlooking the top of the building, as he leaves Midgar behind.

Imagine walking out of the station and seeing this

The result, as you can see for yourself from the videos that are circulating on social networks, it’s really strong and beautiful to look at – complete with Shinra’s intervention that forces the good Red to run away.

As learned from the specialized site Omnia Crystallismoreover, to accompany this peculiar promotional campaign is also the invitation to photograph Red: the best shots will be selected and 77 winners (from all over the world) will be rewarded with a small gift in the name of Shinra. And a stuffed toy from Red – which, let’s face it, immediately makes you want to participate.

… with a particular hashtag (# 神 羅 捕獲 対 策 室). The best shots (77 people in all) will be rewarded with a letter of appreciation from the Shinra Company, an Amazon gift card with an original design (3,000 yen) and a Red XIII plush. https://t.co/8fhMYc47Pm – Omnia Crystallis (@omniacrystallis) December 19, 2021

It’s impressive to see how the L-shaped billboard manages to create the illusion of three-dimensionality very well, with the feeling that Red is really popping up and ending up in the real world.

We are curious to know when we will see similar promotional campaigns also in Italy. With the contests attached, that’s why we have now set our sights on the idea of ​​that Red XIII plush …

Recently also released on the Epic Games Store, Final Fantasy VII Remake it hasn’t received much praise for its porting, which is lazy and can be improved. Nonetheless, with the game Square Enix has done a good job of trying to modernize the formula of its great classic, but the idea of ​​substantial changes to the story and a release in one issue remains smoky (and a bit worrying). of episodes far from clear.

FFVII Remake is available on PS4 as well, with its final version Intergrade, on PS5 and PC.