Meanwhile in the world – International

Australia

On January 14, the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke again revoked the visa of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, “on the basis of public interest”, putting his participation in the Open that will begin on January 17 in Melbourne at risk. . Djokovic could present a new appeal. The tennis player, who is not vaccinated against covid-19, admitted a misrepresentation in his travel documents, attributed to an error by his agent.

Kazakhstan

On January 13, the military contingent made up of Russian soldiers and soldiers from countries allied with Moscow began to leave the country, where the situation is now stable. Last week, dozens of people died in clashes with security forces during a series of protests against rising gas prices. More than twelve thousand people were arrested.

Germany-Syria

The Koblenz Regional High Court sentenced Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian intelligence colonel, to life in prison on 13 January for crimes against humanity. Raslan, 58, was found guilty of the deaths of twenty-seven prisoners and the torture of four thousand others between 2011 and 2012 in Al Khatib prison in Damascus.

United Kingdom

On January 13, Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was deprived of royal and military titles after being indicted in the United States for “sexual assault” against Virginia Giuffre, who was a minor at the time. Furthermore, the prince will have to defend himself as a private citizen. The abuses allegedly took place with the complicity of the billionaire accused of pedophilia Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

United States

On January 13, the Supreme Court rejected a ruling by President Joe Biden which introduced the obligation to vaccinate against covid-19 in companies with at least 100 employees. The provision established that workers could alternatively undergo weekly tampons at their own expense. The judges, on the other hand, considered the obligation of vaccination to be legitimate for employees of health facilities who receive public funds.

United States

Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the far-right group Oath keepers, was arrested on January 13 on charges of “sedition” for his role in the congressional assault on January 6, 2021. Rhodes, 56, faces conviction twenty years in prison.

Sudan

On 13 January, a demonstrator for democracy and a police general were killed in clashes that broke out during the protests in Khartoum against the military coup on 25 October. So far 64 protesters have been killed in the crackdown. On January 10, the United Nations launched an indirect dialogue to try to put an end to the crisis.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Security sources said on January 13 that two soldiers and a policeman were killed on January 12 by mai-mai militiamen in Butembo, in the eastern province of North Kivu. Four militiamen were also killed in the fighting. On the same day, seven civilians were killed by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Rwenzori area, while a health center was set on fire in Luonoli.