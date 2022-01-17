Meanwhile in the world – International

Tonga

On 17 January, New Zealand aircraft carried out reconnaissance flights over the archipelago to assess the damage caused by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano and the subsequent tsunami. Property damage in the country is reported to be “substantial” and the rupture of a submarine cable could leave residents without internet for two weeks, but no casualties have been reported. Two women drowned in the tsunami on a beach in Peru, more than ten thousand kilometers away.

Australia

On January 16, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, world number one, was expelled from the country after a final appeal against the revocation of his visa by immigration minister Alex Hawke was rejected. Djokovic, who had arrived in the country to play the Open, is not vaccinated against covid-19 and has admitted a misrepresentation in his travel documents, attributed to a mistake by his agent.

United States-United Kingdom

The US authorities on January 16 launched an international investigation into the act of Britain’s Malik Faisal Akram, who held people hostage in a Texas synagogue on Saturday before being killed by police. Two people were arrested in Manchester, UK, in connection with the incident, which US President Joe Biden called a “terrorist act”. During the hostage taking, Akram allegedly asked for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist sentenced in 2020 to 86 years in prison by a federal court in New York.

Ukraine-Russia

On January 16, the Ukrainian digital transition ministry said it had “proof” of Russia’s involvement in a cyberattack that made government sites inaccessible for a few hours on the night between Thursday and Friday. Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of deploying troops on the border between the two countries in view of a possible invasion.

Portugal

The electoral campaign for the early legislative elections of 30 January began on January 16. The Socialist Party led by Prime Minister Ántonio Costa is the big favorite of the vote, but it could have difficulty forming a stable majority. The center-right will be led by Rui Rio, former mayor of Porto.

Somalia

Government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu was injured on January 16 in a suicide bombing on the car he was traveling in in Mogadishu. The attack, in which two other people were injured, was attributed to the jihadist group Al Shabaab.

Mali

On January 16, former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, deposed in August 2020 during a military coup, died at the age of 76 at his home in Bamako. Keïta led the country for nearly seven years, starting in September 2013.