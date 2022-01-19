Meanwhile in the world – International

Yemen-United Arab Emirates

On January 17, three people were killed when tanker trucks exploded in an industrial area in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, caused by a drone attack. The attack, condemned by the United Nations, was claimed by Huthi rebels who control part of Yemen. The UAE is part of the Saudi Arabian-led military coalition that has supported government forces at war against the Houthis in Yemen since 2015.

Sudan

Seven people were killed by security forces on 17 January while participating in a demonstration in Khartoum against the 25 October military coup. United Nations envoy Volker Perthes condemned “the use of firearms” to suppress protests. Seventy-one protesters have died so far in the crackdown.

Ukraine

On January 17, the Ukrainian prosecutor asked for the arrest of former president Petro Poroshenko, under investigation for high treason, or alternatively the payment of a bail of one billion Ukrainian hryvnia (about 30 million euros). Poroshenko is accused of having had commercial ties during his presidency, between 2014 and 2019, with the pro-Russian separatists who control the east of the country.

France

On 17 January Éric Zemmour, a far-right candidate in the April presidential elections, was sentenced to pay a fine of ten thousand euros for inciting racial hatred. On 29 September 2020, during a television broadcast, he defined the underage migrants arriving in the country unaccompanied as “thieves”, “murderers” and “rapists”.

Mexico

Photojournalist Margarito Martínez was murdered on January 17 near his home in Tijuana, in the northwest of the country. Martínez, who was 49, was mainly involved in organized crime and faced threats last month. Mexico is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

China

On January 17, the organizing committee of the Beijing Winter Olympics canceled ticket sales due to concerns related to the spread of the omicron variant of covid-19. Previously, the organizers had canceled the sale to foreigners. Tickets will be distributed to small groups by invitation only. The Olympics will take place from 4 to 20 February.

Afghanistan

On January 17, two earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.9 and 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the province of Badghis in the northwest of the country, killing at least 26 people. Some houses collapsed and more than seven hundred were damaged.