Meanwhile in the world – International

Ukraine-Russia-United States

On January 25, US President Joe Biden said, in response to a reporter’s question, that he could take personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian military has launched a series of military exercises on the Ukrainian border and in the Crimea, annexed to Russia in 2014.

Russia

On January 25, the financial monitoring service Rosfinmonitoring added the opponent Alexei Navalnyj, who has been in prison for more than a year, to its list of terrorists and extremists. Lawyer Ljubov Sobol, one of Navalny’s main collaborators, who left the country in August 2021, was also added to the list, which includes the Islamic State group and the Afghan Taliban.

Poland-Belarus

The Polish government started building a barrier on the Belarusian border on January 25 to prevent undocumented migrants from entering the country. The metal barrier will be five and a half meters high and 186 kilometers long (on a common border of 418 kilometers). At the end of 2021, thousands of migrants from the Middle East had tried to cross the border, causing a serious crisis between the two countries.

United Kingdom

On January 25, London police announced the opening of an investigation into the parties that took place at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence on Downing street in violation of the rules on the confinement of the population for the covid-19 pandemic. On January 12 Johnson apologized to the House of Commons for attending one of these parties on May 20, 2020.

Afghanistan

On January 25, on the last day of negotiations in Oslo, Norway, with a Taliban delegation led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki, representatives of the United States, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway the resumption of humanitarian aid to the country is linked to respect for human rights. In particular, the envoy of the European Union Tomas Miklasson has asked the Taliban to guarantee the access of girls and girls to schools of all levels.

El Salvador

The International Monetary Fund asked the government on January 25 to revoke the adoption of bitcoin as a national currency, warning against risks to consumers and to financial stability and integrity. On September 7, 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as its national currency. President Nayib Bukele’s goal was to attract foreign investors and allow Salvadoran expats to send money home faster and at lower cost.

Guatemala

On January 24, five former paramilitaries were sentenced to thirty years in prison for raping some indigenous women of achí ethnicity in the 1980s, during the civil war. The convicted men were part of the Civil Self-Defense Patrols (CAP), a militia created by the Guatemalan army.