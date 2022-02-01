Meanwhile in the world – International

Portugal

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister António Costa won the early legislative elections on January 30, obtaining 41.7 percent of the votes and an absolute majority of seats (at least 117 out of 230). The government will therefore no longer depend on the former allies of the radical left, who had provoked the early elections by rejecting the budget bill for 2022.

North Korea

On January 31, the official news agency KCNA confirmed that the day before the regime carried out the test launch of a Hwasong-12 medium-range ballistic missile, the most powerful since 2017. The missile reached a maximum altitude of two thousand kilometers and then it sank into the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan). The international community fears that Pyongyang may resume ICBM launches, which have been suspended since 2017.

Yemen

According to an expert report presented to the United Nations Security Council on 30 January, more than 1,400 children and underage boys recruited by Huthi rebels died in combat in 2020, and another 562 in the first five months of 2021. Altogether more than ten thousand minors have lost their lives since the conflict began in 2015.

Democratic Republic of Congo

On January 29, the military court of Kananga, in the province of Central Kasai, sentenced fifty-one militiamen to death for the murder, in 2017, of two United Nations experts, the American Michael Sharp and the Swedish Zaida Catalan, and their interpreter, Betu Tshintela. Sharp and Catalan were investigating mass graves found in Kasai, where a conflict killed hundreds of people between 2016 and 2017.

Chile

On January 30, thousands of people took part in a demonstration in Iquique, in the north of the country, to protest the arrival of Venezuelan migrants, accused of being responsible for an increase in crime. According to data from the Tarapacá region prosecutor’s office, homicides increased by 183 percent and drug trafficking by 42 percent in 2021. Since the end of 2019, thousands of Venezuelans fleeing poverty have reached Chile.

Ecuador

The environment ministry said on January 30 that operations are underway to try to contain a major oil spill from an oil pipeline on the border between the provinces of Napo and Sucumbíos in the Amazon rainforest. The accident, caused by a landslide, threatens the Coca River and some water reserves in the area, on which various indigenous communities depend.