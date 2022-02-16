Meanwhile in the world – International

Canada

On February 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the activation of the emergency measures law to put an end to the illegal blockades implemented in the capital Ottawa and the rest of the province of Ontario by demonstrators protesting against the anticovid restrictions. For a limited period of time the police will have special powers and may, for example, ban public gatherings and restrict travel. It will also be possible to block the bank accounts of the demonstrators.

United States

Judicial documents released on Feb.14 indicate that accounting firm Mazars has cut off relations with the Trump organization, the holding company of former President Donald Trump, saying financial statements filed over the past decade are unreliable. The Trump organization is currently under investigation for tax fraud.

Honduras-United States

On February 14, US and Honduran sources confirmed that the United States requested the extradition of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, accused of complicity in international drug trafficking. Two men considered close to Hernández, his brother Tony and Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, have already been sentenced to life in prison in the United States. Hernández’s second term at the helm of the country ended a few days ago.

Mexico

On February 12, the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office in the north of the country said nine people died in Ciudad Juárez in two attacks launched during the wake and funeral of a man who was murdered on February 9 in prison. The violence is allegedly linked to a conflict between drug gangs.

Russia

A new trial against Alexei Navalnyj, the main opponent of the Kremlin, began on February 15 in front of the Pokrov court, 100 kilometers east of Moscow. Navalnyj, who is serving a two and a half year prison sentence for fraud, risks another ten years for “the embezzlement of $ 4.7 million in funds paid to his organizations”.

Turkmenistan

On February 14, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, was designated to succeed him in the presidential election on March 12. The candidacy was approved during the congress of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan which took place in the capital Ashgabat. Turkmenistan is considered to be one of the least democratic countries in the world.

Senegal-Gambia

On February 14, the rebels of the Casamance Democratic Forces Movement (Mfdc), which have been fighting for the independence of the Casamance region in southwestern Senegal since 1982, released seven Senegalese soldiers kidnapped on January 24 in Gambia. Four Senegalese soldiers were killed in the clash of 24 January.