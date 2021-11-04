Meanwhile in the world – International

Venezuela

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will open an investigation into the possible human rights violations that occurred in the country during the repression of the 2017 anti-government demonstrations, in which more than 100 people died. The investigation will be based on a memorandum signed on November 3 in Caracas by CPI prosecutor Karim Khan and President Nicolás Maduro. The latter has made it known that “he respects Khan’s decision but does not share it”.

United States-Israel

On November 3, the US Department of Commerce announced that it had added the Israeli Nso Group, manufacturer of the Pegasus spy software, to the blacklist of companies considered a threat to national security. On July 18, a consortium of seventeen international media published an investigation accusing the Israeli company of allowing authoritarian regimes to spy on 50,000 people around the world, including journalists, activists and opponents.

Morocco-Algeria

On November 3, the Algerian presidency revealed that three of its citizens died in a bombing attributed to the Moroccan army in Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that has been fighting for independence from Morocco for decades. The victims were traveling on trucks the Nouakchott-Ouargla route, between Mauritania and Algeria.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The army announced on November 3 that an armed commando launched an overnight attack on security forces in Bukavu, the capital of the eastern province of South Kivu. The death toll is three among the security forces and six among the assailants (36 of whom were arrested). The attack was attributed to a new rebel group, the Coalition of Congolese Patriots for the Application of Article 64 (Cpca-A64).

Ethiopia

On November 3, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, said that the ongoing conflict in the north of the country is characterized by “extreme brutality” and that all parties involved could be accused of crimes against humanity.

Environment

On November 3, more than forty countries – including Poland, Vietnam and Chile – pledged in Glasgow, where the United Nations climate conference COP26 is underway, to gradually give up producing energy with coal, the more polluting fossil fuel. However, the signatories do not include China, India and the United States, the main users of coal.