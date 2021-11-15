Meanwhile in the world – International

Argentina

The center-left coalition led by President Alberto Fernández lost control of the national congress in the November 14 partial legislative elections. The Frente de todos coalition, already without a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, should go from 41 representatives to 35 (out of a total of 72) also in the Senate. Fernández, who still has two years in office, has announced a dialogue with the center-right opposition.

Ecuador

On November 14, the army sent reinforcements to the prison in Guayaquil, in the southwest of the country, where between Friday and Saturday at least 68 inmates died in clashes between rival gangs. On 28 September, another 119 people had died in the violence that broke out in the same prison, which houses 8,500 inmates.

Libya

On November 14, Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, announced his candidacy in the presidential elections on December 24. The colonel’s second son, 49, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

Sudan

Security forces arrested Al Musalmi al Kabbashi, the head of the local editorial office of the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on November 14 in Khartoum. Less than a week ago, Al Jazeera interviewed General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the author of the 25 October coup. Meanwhile, on November 13, six people were killed by security forces in the capital during a demonstration against the coup.

Burkina Faso

On November 14, at least twenty people – nineteen policemen and one civilian – died in the attack carried out by a jihadist armed commando against a gendarmerie headquarters in Inata, in the northern region of the Sahel. A jihadist offensive has been underway in the north and east of the country since 2015.

Bulgaria

According to the exit polls, the new anti-corruption group We continue the change, led by Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, obtained a relative majority in the early legislative elections on November 14, with 26 per cent of the votes. It precedes the conservative party Gerb of former premier Bojko Borisov, which allegedly took 23 percent. These are the third legislative elections since the beginning of the year, after those in April and July.

Environment

On November 14, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country hosted the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, expressed his disappointment over a final agreement that does not allow the temperature rise to be contained to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era. For the first time, governments have pledged to reduce the use of coal, the fossil fuel that causes the largest emissions of greenhouse gases.