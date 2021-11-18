Meanwhile in the world – International

Sudan

On November 17, security forces opened fire during a demonstration in Khartoum against the military coup on October 25, killing fifteen people. At least thirty-nine people, including three boys, have died so far in the crackdown. US Deputy Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee condemned “the violence against peaceful protesters”.

Iran

According to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) released on November 17, in recent months Tehran has significantly increased its production of enriched uranium, which now exceeds the authorized limits by twelve times. International negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are expected to resume in Vienna on 29 November.

Poland-Belarus

In the night between 17 and 18 November, Polish security forces arrested about 100 migrants who were trying to enter the country from Belarus. Meanwhile, “technical discussions” are underway between the European Union and Belarus on the repatriation of about four thousand people, mostly Iraqi Kurds, who are amassed at the border near the Polish town of Kuźnica. Warsaw and Brussels accuse Minsk of bringing migrants to the country and then pushing them to the European Union in response to sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

Cuba-Spain

On November 17, the opponent Yunior García, the main organizer of an anti-government demonstration that did not take place on November 15 in Havana due to the massive presence of police in the streets, arrived by surprise at Madrid airport with a tourist visa. García, 39, playwright and founder of the opposition group Archipiélago, said he left the country “to avoid being silenced”. On November 15, police arrested some opponents, including Manuel Cuesta Morúa, vice president of the Council for Democratic Transition, and Berta Soler, leader of the Damas de blanco movement.

United States

More than 100,000 people died from overdoses in the country between April 2020 and April 2021, during the covid-19 pandemic, a 28.5 percent increase over the previous twelve months. The crisis is mainly linked to the illegal sales of fentanyl, a potent opioid. The data were presented on November 17 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Canada

On November 17, John Horgan, Prime Minister of the Western Province of British Columbia, proclaimed a state of emergency due to severe floods and landslides that paralyzed transport and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. The federal government has sent the army to the province to participate in the relief efforts. So far the toll is of one victim and four missing.