Meanwhile in the world – International

France-United Kingdom

Twenty-seven migrants died in a shipwreck off the coast of Calais in northern France on 24 November while trying to cross the Channel to reach the United Kingdom. Five alleged smugglers were arrested. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have decided to strengthen collaboration between the two countries to stop attempts to cross the Channel.

Germany

Prime Minister designate Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, announced on November 24 that he had reached an agreement to form a ruling coalition with the Greens and the Liberals. The foreign ministry, headed by Annalena Baerbock, and the climate ministry will go to the Greens, while the liberal leader Christian Lindner will become finance minister. The government program foresees the advance of the exit from coal from 2038 to 2030.

Sweden

On November 24, the Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, who had assumed the post of premier a few hours earlier, resigned after the rejection of the budget law for 2022 in parliament, due to the vote against the Center Party, and the subsequent exit of the Greens from the ruling coalition. Andersson had taken the place of the Social Democrat Stefan Löfven.

United States

On November 24, a court in Brunswick, Georgia found three men guilty of the February 2020 murder of African American Ahmaud Arbery while jogging. Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and neighbor William Bryan, 52, face a life sentence. Arbery’s murder led to anti-racist demonstrations across the country in the summer of 2020.

Solomon Islands-Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on November 25 the dispatch of a peacekeeping force to the Solomon Islands after three days of violent clashes in the capital Honiara. On November 24, hundreds of demonstrators stormed parliament demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Government buildings and Chinese-run shops were set on fire.

Libya

On 24 November, the high electoral commission rejected Saif’s candidacy for Islam Gaddafi, second son of the former dictator, in the presidential elections on 24 November. Gaddafi, wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, was sentenced to death at home in 2015, before being released from prison in 2017.

Cameroon

On 24 November, an armed commando attacked a high school in Ekondo Titi, in the Anglophone region of the southwest, killing four students and a teacher. Since 2017, more than 3,500 people have died in the conflict between the central government and Anglophone separatists in the west of the country.