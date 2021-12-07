Meanwhile in the world – International

Ethiopia

On 6 December the government announced the reconquest of the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha, in the Amhara region. Last week, government forces had regained control of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (Tplf) took over Dessie and Kombolcha more than a month ago.

Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas on thousands of people participating in a demonstration in Khartoum on 6 December to ask the military in power to form a civilian government. The executive should be led by Abdallah Hamdok, who was released from house arrest on 21 November. Meanwhile, authorities in the state of West Darfur, in the west of the country, have announced that nearly fifty people died between 4 and 5 December in tribal clashes in the Krink region.

Syria-Israel

In the night between 6 and 7 December, the Israeli air force hit some containers in the commercial port of Latakia, in western Syria. The attack caused no casualties. The news was given by the official Syrian agency Sana, which cited military sources.

Austria

Outgoing Interior Minister Karl Nehammer became Chancellor in place of Alexander Schallenberg on 6 December. On 3 December Nehammer was elected leader of the Austrian People’s Party (Övp, conservative) after the resignation of Sebastian Kurz, who withdrew from politics at the age of 35. Kurz resigned as chancellor two months ago following his involvement in a corruption scandal.

China-United States

The White House announced on 6 December the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will take place from 4 to 20 February 2022, due to human rights violations in China. US athletes will be regularly in attendance. The Chinese government has made it known that the United States will “pay the price” for their decision, denouncing “ideological prejudices”.

India-Russia

On December 6, the governments of the two countries signed a ten-year military cooperation agreement and an oil contract during a visit to New Delhi by Russian President Vladimir Putin. India’s foreign ministry said Russia has already begun supplying the country with S-400 anti-aircraft defense systems, a sale disputed by the United States.

Indonesia

The toll of the eruption of the Semeru volcano, in the eastern part of the island of Java, has risen on 7 December to 34 victims, while 17 people are missing. Eleven villages in the area were covered in a thick layer of ash and more than 3,500 people were forced to leave their homes.