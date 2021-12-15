Meanwhile in the world – International

United States-Afghanistan

On December 13, the US Department of Defense announced that US military personnel involved in a drone raid that killed ten civilians, including seven children, in the Afghan capital Kabul in August will not be prosecuted. The raid, whose target was a car thought to be loaded with explosives, was conducted in the final stages of the evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan.

Denmark

On 13 December, former Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg was sentenced to two months in prison for ordering the separation of young couples of asylum seekers in 2016. The twenty-six judges of the special court of justice, which meets only to judge current and former members of the government, have ruled that Støjberg has violated the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Sweden

Swedish justice opened an investigation on 13 December into a collision off the coast of the country between a British freighter and a small Danish freighter, which resulted in one death and one missing. A 56-year-old Croatian and a 30-year-old Briton, who were aboard the British freighter, are accused of causing the collision for “negligence” while in a state of drunkenness.

Netherlands

On December 13, after nine months of negotiations, four parties reached an agreement to form a coalition government, which will be led by outgoing premier Mark Rutte. Two center-right formations will be part of it, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Vvd) of Prime Minister Rutte and the Christian Democratic Appeal (Cda), one from the center, the Christian Union (CU), and one from the center-left, the Democrats 66 (D66).

Tunisia

On December 13, President Kais Saied extended the suspension of parliament until the next legislative elections, scheduled for December 2022. Saied also announced that a referendum will be held on July 25 to approve some constitutional reforms that will be worked out in the coming months. Last July, Saied suspended parliament and assumed full powers.

India

An armed commando opened fire on December 13 on a security forces bus near Srinagar in Indian Kashmir, killing two policemen and wounding fourteen. The attack was attributed to the Kashmir Tigers, a militia linked to the Islamist group Jaish and Mohammed (Jem).

Environment

On December 13, Russia vetoed at the UN Security Council a draft resolution presented by Niger and Ireland that established a generic link between the climate crisis and world security. The text was supported by twelve of the fifteen members of the Council. He also voted against India, which however has no veto right, while China abstained.