Meanwhile in the world – International

United States

Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia on November 2, ending eight years of Democratic government of the state. According to the partial results, Youngkin was 2.7 points ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe. On the same day, former African-American policeman Eric Adams, a Democrat, was elected mayor of New York. He is the second black mayor in the history of the metropolis, after David Dinkins.

Afghanistan

On 2 November at least twenty people died and dozens were injured in an attack on the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in Kabul. Among the victims is the head of the Taliban military forces in the capital, Hamdullah Mokhlis. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Ethiopia

On November 2, the government proclaimed a state of emergency throughout the country and ordered the inhabitants of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighborhoods, fueling fears of a possible advance by the rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (Tplf ). In recent days, the rebels had announced the conquest of two cities in the Amara region, Kombolcha and Dessie, which are located about four hundred kilometers from the capital.

Central African Republic

The presidential guard opened fire on November 2 in Bangui on a UN Minusca mission bus, wounding ten Egyptian blue helmets. Minusca denounced an “intentional and unspeakable” attack, while the presidential guard accused the Egyptian military of taking pictures of the residence of the head of state Faustin-Archange Touadéra and refusing to stop the vehicle.

Nigeria

The toll of the collapse of a twenty-one-story skyscraper under construction in Lagos, which took place on November 1, has risen to at least twenty victims. Nine workers were pulled alive from the rubble, but many others are still missing.

Swiss

On 2 November the Swiss Joseph Blatter and the French Michel Platini, respectively former presidents of FIFA and Uefa, the top football organizations in the world and in Europe, were charged with fraud and embezzlement and face a sentence of up to five years in prison. The case concerns the unlawful payment of two million Swiss francs (approximately 1.9 million euros) by Fifa to Platini.

Environment

On 2 November, on the second day of the COP26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow, more than 100 countries pledged to reduce their methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. Signatories account for around 40 percent of global emissions. of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. However, there are no countries such as China, India, Australia and Russia among the signatories.