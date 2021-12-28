meanwhile the agent offers it to Rome

Calciomercato Napoli: the latest on Insigne’s future

There still seems to be an important distance between Napoli’s offer and Insigne’s request. Neither side has taken a step back at the moment, which is why both are still looking around for possible alternatives.

Napoli is naturally monitoring the situation of different profiles that could take the place of the Neapolitan 24, while Insigne’s entourage is testing the ground with several interested teams, in some cases even proposing the boy on a free transfer. The idea could in fact be to find an agreement now with a new team and then leave Napoli in June, practically for free. Eg, in the last few hours there has been talk of Romaa, however complicated track in several respects.

People Pisacane he also wants to put pressure on De Laurentiis who, however, as mentioned, does not seem willing to meet the player’s requests.