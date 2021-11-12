Measles, 22 million children not vaccinated due to the pandemic – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 11 – The pandemic is compromising progress in the fight against measles, causing a drastic drop in vaccinations and reducing the capacity for diagnosis and surveillance. Without immediate intervention, the infection could soon raise its head all over the world. The alarm comes from a joint note issued by the World Health Organization and the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2020, the two organizations explain, 22 million children did not receive the first dose of the measles vaccine, 3 million more than the previous year.

In addition, the number of biological samples sent to the laboratory to confirm infection was reduced, reflecting a deterioration in the surveillance capacity of the infection. Major outbreaks have occurred in 26 countries.

“Large numbers of unvaccinated children, measles outbreaks, and worsening detection and diagnosis capability due to resource shifting in the response to Covid-19 are factors that increase the likelihood of measles-related deaths and serious complications in children,” warned Kevin Cain, head of the CDC’s Global Immunization Division.

With 7.5 million cases globally, there was a decline of more than 80 percent in measles cases in 2020.

But the data, according to the WHO, must not deceive because it is the result of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. “Although reported measles cases have declined in 2020, the evidence suggests we are likely seeing the calm before the storm as the risk of outbreaks continues to rise around the world,” said Kate O’Brien, director of the Immunization Department. , vaccines and WHO biological products. “It is imperative that countries vaccinate as quickly as possible against Covid-19, but additional resources are needed so that this does not come at the expense of essential immunization programs.” (HANDLE).