Measles, the guard has been lowered: 79% increase in cases

A dramatic appeal, the one launched globally. Vaccination campaigns are skipped. And, perhaps, it may already be too late

A dangerous setback in the progress of medical prevention. And the most exposed seem to be children, with the reappearance of preventable diseases. And epidemiological outbreaks have already occurred.

The alarm raised by Unicef ​​and the World Health Organization is dramatic. And this despite the fact that today there are 258 vaccines in development in the world, in addition to 349 against Covid-19, for a total of 607. Experts all agree: vaccines are an essential tool for prevention, for the protection of health of citizens and for the sustainability of health systems.

From measles to polio, in fact, the vaccinations available save between 4 and 5 million lives every year. Own vaccines, therefore, are indispensable in the fight against antimicrobial resistance because they prevent diseases, both bacterial and viral, and reduce the inappropriate use of antibiotics, safeguarding their effectiveness. And they can help prevent more than a million cancers caused by viruses and bacteria in Europe every year.

But unfortunately there could be a new emergency at the door. Or, perhaps, it has already begun. We are in a situation of risk of a “perfect storm”. As of April 1, 2022, 57 vaccine-preventable disease campaigns in 43 countries that had been scheduled since the start of the pandemic have been postponed, impacting 203 million people, most of whom are children.

The alarm from the World Health Organization

Measles cases reported worldwide increased 79% in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021 with 21 large and disruptive outbreaks. WHO and UNICEF warn conditions are ripe for serious outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Nearly 17,338 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, up from 9,665 in the first two months of 2021. In 2020, 23 million children missed basic vaccinations, the highest number since 2009 and 3 , 7 million more than in 2019.

In Ukraine, the 2019 measles recovery campaign was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later due to the war. But, of course, what is worrying is the situation in Africa.

Countries with the largest measles outbreaks since last year include Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Ethiopia. Insufficient measles vaccination coverage is the main reason for outbreaks wherever they occur.

For UNICEF and WHO, therefore, the risk of major epidemics has significantly increased. Also due to the fact that all the world’s communities have eased the practices of social distancing and other prevention measures against COVID-19 implemented during the most acute phase of the pandemic. And, of course, the many conflicts around the world worsen the situation due to the lack of clean water and sanitation.

In addition to its direct effect on the body, which can be lethal, the measles virus also weakens the immune system and makes the baby more vulnerable. to other infectious diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhea, even for months after measles infection among those who survive.