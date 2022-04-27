Measles, why is it back? From the (forgotten) vaccine to the attention to Covid, so the outbreaks emerged

Since the pandemic broke out, everything else has vanished. But only in our thoughts. Because in reality, other viruses and bacteria have continued to circulate. Just like measles which, being very contagious, manifests itself quickly when vaccination levels drop. And, due to the Covid-19 emergency, many countries have abandoned vaccination campaigns. Now we pay the price. Aware of the situation, for more than a year we have feared a surge in infections. And here it is: Unicef ​​and the World Health Organization (WHO) speak of a 79 percent increase in measles cases in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. The organizations have raised the alarm on 21 “major and disruptive outbreaks” around the world. Not only. The worst, perhaps, is yet to come. “The conditions are ripe for serious outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases,” the agencies say. We are close to what Unicef ​​and WHO define a “perfect storm”.

Agencies are concerned that measles outbreaks may also herald outbreaks of other diseases that don’t spread as quickly. In addition to its direct effect on the body, which can be lethal, the measles virus also weakens the immune system and makes the child more vulnerable to other infectious diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhea, even for months after measles infection among those who survive.

According to the analysis of UNICEF director general Catherine Russel, measles is not only a dangerous and potentially fatal disease, but also “one of the first signs that there are gaps in global vaccination protection”.

The numbers

Underlines WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “The pandemic has disrupted vaccination services, health systems have been overwhelmed and we are now witnessing the resurgence of deadly diseases such as measles.”

Numbers don’t lie. Almost 17,338 cases of measles were reported worldwide last January and February, compared to 9,665 recorded in the first two months of 2021. But to understand this increase, it is necessary to think that, in 2020, 23 million children skipped vaccinations of base. This is the highest number since 2009 and 3.7 million more than in 2019. As of April 1, 2022, 57 vaccine-preventable disease campaigns in 43 countries that had been scheduled since the start of the pandemic have been postponed. impacting 203 million people, most of whom are children. Of these, 19 are measles campaigns, which put 73 million children at risk of contagion. The war between Russia and Ukraine has made matters even more complicated. In Ukraine, the 2019 measles recovery campaign was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to the Russian attacks.

In fact, most cases of measles occur in contexts that have faced social and economic difficulties due to Covid-19, conflicts or other crises, and have chronically weak health system infrastructures and conditions of insecurity. Countries with the largest measles outbreaks since last year include Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Ethiopia. “Insufficient measles vaccination coverage is the main reason for the outbreaks, wherever they occur,” explain Unicef ​​and WHO. «The risk of major epidemics – reads the joint note – has increased as the communities have relaxed the practices of social distancing and other prevention measures against Covid-19 implemented during the most acute phase of the pandemic. In addition, with millions of people displaced by conflicts and crises, including in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Somalia and Afghanistan, disruptions to routine and Covid-19 vaccination services, lack of clean water and sanitation, and overcrowding increases the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks ”. Now is no longer the time to put off and procrastinate. “We now need to get essential vaccination programs back on track and launch campaigns to catch up and make sure everyone has access to these vital vaccines,” Ghebreyesus points out.