measures to end the state of emergency

It was published in the Official Gazette no. 70 of 24 March 2022 the decree law 24 March 2022, n. 24 containing “urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of cessation of the state of emergency“.

The decree, given the cessation of the state of emergency until March 31, 2022 preserves, until 31 December 2022, the necessary operational capacity and prompt reaction of the structures during the phase of progressive re-entry into the ordinary. For this purpose, one or more ordinances may be adopted that contain derogatory measures that take into account the progress of the epidemic, identified in compliance with the general principles of the legal system and the rules of the European Union, with limited effectiveness until 31 December. 2022.

Unit for completing the vaccination campaign

In order to continue to have, even after 31 March 2022, a structure with adequate capacity to respond to possible worsening of the national epidemiological context due to the COVID-19 epidemic, within the limits of the human, instrumental and financial resources available with current legislation, from 1 April 2022, is temporarily established a Unit for completing the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which is operating until 31 December 2022.

Entrances in the national territory

Starting from 1 April 2022, and until 31 December 2022, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency and in relation to the epidemiological trend, the Minister of Health, with its own ordinance:

a) in agreement with the Ministers competent for the matter or in agreement with the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, may adopt and update guidelines and protocols aimed at regulating the safe performance of economic, productive and social services and activities;

b) having heard the competent Ministers for the matter, may introduce travel restrictions to and from abroad, as well as to impose health measures depending on the same movements.

Isolation and self-monitoring

As of April 1, 2022 it is done prohibition mobility from their home or residence to people subjected to the measure of isolation by provision of the health authority as they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, until the ascertainment of recovery.

From the same date, to those who have had close contacts with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects is applied self-monitoring regimeconsisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices, indoors or in the presence of crowds and, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects and to carry out a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, even in private centers authorized to do so, at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact.

Respiratory protective devices

Until April 30, 2022 it is done obligation to wear i protection devices of the respiratory tract of type FFP2 in the following cases:

a) for access to the following means of transport and for their use:

1) aircraft engaged in commercial passenger transport services;

2) ships and ferries used for interregional transport services;

3) trains used in inter-regional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger rail transport services;

4) buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices;

5) buses used for rental services with driver;

6) means used in local or regional public transport services;

7) means of school transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students;

b) for access to cable cars, cable cars and chairliftswhen used with the closure of the screen domes, for tourist-commercial purposes and also when located in ski areas;

c) for the shows open to the public which take place indoors or outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and other similar venues, as well as for sporting events and competitions.

Until 30 April 2022 in all indoor places other than those mentioned above and with the exception of private homes, it is mandatory, throughout the national territory, to wear respiratory protection devices. Same obligation in ballrooms, discos and similar places, indoors with the exception of the dance time.

Gradual elimination of the green pass

From 1 to 30 April 2022, access to the following services and activities is allowed throughout the country only to subjects with one of the COVID-19 green certifications for vaccination, healing or testing, the so-called basic green pass:

a) canteens and continuous catering on a contractual basis;

b) catering services carried out at the counter or at the table, indoors, by any establishment, with the exception of catering services in hotels and other accommodation facilities reserved exclusively for customers staying there;

c) public competitions;

d) public and private training courses;

e) face-to-face visual interviews with detainees and inmates in prisons for adults and minors;

f) public participation in shows open to the public, as well as in sporting events and competitions, which take place outdoors.

The same certifications are required for the use of public transport.

The decree also provides for a gradual reduction of the need to use the reinforced green pass.

Entry into force

The decree enters into force on March 25, 2022.

By the editorial staff

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved