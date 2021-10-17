Meat grown next frontier of sustainable investment. The most promising realities ended up in the sights of DiCaprio and Kutcher

For now cultured meat is only available at Singapore, but in the future, consumers around the world will have the opportunity to bite into burgers, ribs and fillets that do not come from animals. The lab-grown meat industry is still mostly in the pilot phase, but it has the potential to become a global industry with over 50 startups working to make this business profitable that aims to help make eating habits more sustainable. with intensive farming to produce meat which are among the major contributors to polluting emissions.

The ultimate goal is to become an alternative to everyday meat. As the partner of McKinsey, Joshua Katz, cultured meat is a market that could potentially provide 0.5% of the world’s protein by 2030. “To do this, costs must decrease, production must increase and technological innovations that improve the taste and texture of products must continue”.

While plant-based meats are already a reality, with companies like Beyond Meat boasting valuations in the billions of dollars, lab-grown meats have to contend with producer prices that are still too high to sell. Among the listed companies in the sector, the Israeli is the most successful MeaTech 3D, landed this year at Nasdaq with little following at the moment (-25% from the listing and market cap of only 77 million). However, these companies could gain a different status as soon as the cultured meat industry hits the shelves.

Cultivated meat companies meanwhile have seen a 487% increase in funding from 2019, according to a report assembled by the Good Food Institute (GFI). In fact, there is no shortage of large investors who are focusing on cultivable meat with hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the cultured meat industry through private equity investments.

From Kutcher to DiCaprio, she ran for lab-grown meat startups

MeaTech 3D has recently attracted a group of investors led by actor Ashton Kutcher and who will invest in the Israeli manufacturer of laboratory and 3D printed meat products. “MeaTech’s innovative technologies position it as a leader in the industrial-scale production of cultured meat, a key to a more sustainable and cleaner meat production “, said the actor who played Steve Jobs in the movie ‘Jobs’.

MeaTech’s business development manager insisted that although there are no killing of animals involved in the production, the final product is “identical” in properties to that of animal meat.

Kutcher’s move came a few weeks after what Leonardo DiCaprio – certainly not new to investments in sustainability – saw investing in Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, two companies among the leaders in the emerging cultured meat sector.

Aleph Farms, also from Israel, has developed a technology that creates cultured meat using cellular agriculture, a biotech engineering technique that uses bovine cells instead of slaughtering cows. The Dutch Mosa Meat was a pioneer in the sector by presenting the first hamburger from cultivated meat in 2013. TheHolland, one of the world’s largest producers of meat and dairy products, is considering the cutting of 30% of the livestock raised precisely to help limit the environmental impact of its farms.

“One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet world demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing problems of today’s industrial beef production. I am very pleased to join them as a consultant and investor as they prepare to introduce the cultured beef to consumers, ”were the words of the Oscar-winning actor who has been an environmental activist for years. DiCaprio was an early supporter of vegetable meats as well by investing in Beyond Meat.

Loading... Advertisements

Cultured meat also look to giants such as Tyson Foods, specialized in the production of animal meat, which makes a massive investment in Future Meat Technologies, a producer of cultured meat.

Rom Kshuk, CEO of Future Meat, recently said he expects the cost of cultured meat to drop further over the next 12-18 months. It will be less than € 1.50 per 100 grams from the current € 3.