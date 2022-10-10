Mech Arena – Neymar as official ambassador

Share on social networks:

Football superstar Neymar Jr. is embarking on a partnership with Plarium, the publisher of Mech Arena! Find the latter on the game for free!

It is not uncommon for stars of the sports world to make appearances in the world of video games. You just have to see the number of basketball players highlighted with the different NBA 2K to realize it. Let’s not even talk about FIFA games with their team prizes, and prestigious players. But it is a little rarer to discover them on Free To Play (F2P). This is the case of Neymar Jr. who invites himself into Mech Arena.

The arrival of Neymar Jr. on Mech Arena

Available free to all, Mech Arena is a 5v5 shooter on PCs, Macs and Smartphones. Lasted players for a limited time, as part of a 7-day Driver Hunt Loyalty Program. In addition to unlocking their Pilot Neymar Jr., players will also be rewarded for logging in each day during the program, with six custom Mech skins inspired by Neymar.

On the editor’s side, it’s time for celebrations. In effect, Ronen GrossDeputy Director of Business Development at Plarium announcement :