Mech Arena – Neymar as official ambassador
Football superstar Neymar Jr. is embarking on a partnership with Plarium, the publisher of Mech Arena! Find the latter on the game for free!
It is not uncommon for stars of the sports world to make appearances in the world of video games. You just have to see the number of basketball players highlighted with the different NBA 2K to realize it. Let’s not even talk about FIFA games with their team prizes, and prestigious players. But it is a little rarer to discover them on Free To Play (F2P). This is the case of Neymar Jr. who invites himself into Mech Arena.
The arrival of Neymar Jr. on Mech Arena
Available free to all, Mech Arena is a 5v5 shooter on PCs, Macs and Smartphones. Lasted players for a limited time, as part of a 7-day Driver Hunt Loyalty Program. In addition to unlocking their Pilot Neymar Jr., players will also be rewarded for logging in each day during the program, with six custom Mech skins inspired by Neymar.
On the editor’s side, it’s time for celebrations. In effect, Ronen GrossDeputy Director of Business Development at Plarium announcement :
We are honored and thrilled to have such incredible talent join us as a pilot in Mech Arena. Neymar Jr. is one of the best athletes in the world. His professionalism and his desire to win are the reason we chose him, since they correspond to the spirit of the game. It was a real pleasure to work with him and we look forward to seeing our players enjoy the pilot of Neymar Jr.
To which Neymar Jr. responds:
I love video games as much as I love football, so combining the two to make a character with my skills and style in Mech Arena was a really great experience. I look forward to joining my fans and helping them take their game to the next level. See you in the Arena!
Will these words make you don your jumpsuits on Mech Arena? Tell us in the comments! Unless you prefer to notify us directly on our social networks? We leave you the links in case: Facebook, Twitter, instagram and discord.