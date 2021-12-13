Mechajammer, review – Nerd4.life

How nice, an isometric turn-based RPG set in a cyberpunk open world that promises to be complex and profound and to give the player a huge freedom of choice. Moreover, the project was created by true fans of the genre, who were able to work in full freedom thanks to the funding received on Kickstarter. What can go wrong? To find out, just read the review by Mechajammer. Make yourself comfortable.

The atrocious suspicion Mechajammer is a very deep game … so much so that it is illegible The suspicion that something is wrong has been there since tutorial, which lasts about half an hour and in all this time it fails to explain all the game systems well. Okay, this is not the first time this has happened. We are not newbies and we will certainly compensate in some way. So we create our character, without understanding some aspects of the editor (we’ll talk about it) and start playing. The idea is to have an interesting and multifaceted alter ego. We therefore opt to face the game with a kind of geek who is very skilled in hacking, but not very versatile in combat who in a previous life was the data entry first and then the laboratory assistant. He took it badly, since it is often simply not possible to avoid clashes. The result is that we struggle enormously to get past the first boss. Ok, let’s try again. This time we made it. What can go wrong with a highly skilled heroine with energy weapons in a Cyberpunk world? Everything, as we will see. However we start playing. The control system seems quite typical to us: you click to walk and when facing enemies you press the right mouse button to attack. We can also move stealthily, crouching to take advantage of the shadows or tall grass, making it difficult for enemies to spot. Despite the apparent clarity and purported depth of it all, after a few minutes of gameplay Mechajammer actually reveals its worst sides, leading to a divorce filing after a few hours.

The creation of the character Some mechanics are obscure Mechajammer’s main problem is that his system of rules it works halfway and is very confusing, since the creation of the character, which we have only mentioned before. Meanwhile, it is not clear why the advantages and disadvantages of a career should not be easily identifiable. Also, the disadvantages often don’t make sense, because they literally break the game. Let’s explain: when creating a new character, you can decide which career he has gone through in a certain amount of time, then you can select one of the associated disadvantages which, in theory, should deepen the construction of his character and add a level more complexity to the action. Too bad that some disadvantages are so invasive that they ruin the whole experience, especially during the fights. For example, let’s say you want to create a kind of soldier, very skilled with weapons … so he can be given disadvantages, such as having butter hands or being prone to panic, which in fact make it worth fighting, because after every action our hero will either risk lose your weapon, or run away (without success). In fact, some careers and some disadvantages are not associable, unless you want to have an experience beyond the frustrating. It is true that if you want you can choose not to have any disadvantages, but in that case the creation of the character becomes an operation of a unique flatness and in fact we are asked to give up one of the most significant choices among those feasible at this stage. After all, why put them if at a certain point they become counterproductive for immersion? What is the point of producing such paradoxes?

Combat system The game world is well defined Another immense problem of Mechajammer concerns the combat system. Basically the first part of the game is passed to face melee enemies, armed only with knives. Everyone has goddamn knives. There are no other hidden weapons and there is no option to purchase them. Nothing at all. Even the first boss must be faced with stabs, so to speak. What is the problem in this case? Easy to understand: if you have created a character skilled with firearms, you will be left for hours with the impossibility of using it at its best, because we are not even provided with a scacciacani. However, when you get the first firearm, you realize another problem: the enemies are very fast to reach us, therefore to bring the combat back into melee … moreover there are very few ammunition around. Unfortunately this is not even the biggest problem, because there is also more. The whole system is extremely confusing. For example, it is possible to deliver targeted shots, but to do so the enemy must be adjacent to the character (at least with melee weapons). The trouble is that it is often better to anticipate the blows to kill someone, that is, attacking towards a still free square where the opponent is expected to arrive. Too bad that in this way it is not possible to tell the character to aim, so they go to be blessed with bonuses and tactics. So forget about deep systems like those of Divinity: Original Sin II or Obsidian games. Here you first have to come to terms with the absurdity of certain mechanics, then you can start role-playing, but always with the feeling of not having something clear.

Control system The confusing character sheet Another problem is the control system, which cannot be more anti-intuitive. Mechajammer is an isometric role-playing game based on a point-and-click exploration system, so why do you have to press the space bar to jump and then give the direction with the mouse? Why not put a contextual action to overcome obstacles? Also, why do you go through WASD checks when you take a vehicle? But it doesn’t stop there: why doesn’t the interface make me understand clearly what I’m doing? Do I want to break into a door? The roll of the dice starts whether it is possible to do it or not, without giving a good understanding of the what and how. In the end, it is always better to break everything, so as not to live oppressed by doubt. The same happens with hacking and other actions such as charisma, which require high values ​​to start working. But that’s not all … do you want more? Mechajammer is littered with bugs, some serious, some really serious. For example the quicksave makes all killed enemies reappear. When it works. Or you can lose objects for no reason (read that they disappear from the inventory) and find yourself in trouble, especially when they are particularly important. Again: the system takes wrong inputs by performing actions other than those intended. How much we would have loved to love him When this happens in combat, it often ends up dead and buried within a couple of turns. But the bug festival does not end there, because there are also interactions that block movement, menu buttons that stop working for unknown reasons and many other flaws that are simply not justifiable. Sure, after a few hours you get used to it and some of these problems are mitigated by experience, but does a video game really have to torture us beyond measure before starting to let us play decently (and we stress decently, so not well)? The only aspect of Mechajammer that really works is it retro graphic style in pixel art, which at least seems focused and gives a good idea of ​​a dirty and merciless way. For the rest it seems to be faced with a set of rules designed to brutalize the players as much as possible, written by someone who has misunderstood the concept of role-playing and has decided to make every action opaque and illegible, leaving the intuition alone. honor to decipher what happens on the screen.