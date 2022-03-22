Mechanical ventilation against Covid, Meloni pulls the ears of the government – Il Tempo





Giorgia Meloni gives her recipe for fighting Covid in schools. According to the leader of Fratelli d’Italia, the solution lies in mechanical ventilation. “Controlled mechanical ventilation in schools reduces the risk of contagion from Covid by up to 82.5%. This is the data that emerges from the study conducted in the field by the Hume Foundation chaired by Luca Ricolfi in collaboration with the Marche Region ». This was declared by the president of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni.

“The results that emerge from this analysis are evident and give reason to the Brothers of Italy and the governor Francesco Acquaroli: the first to believe and invest in this technology to fight the pandemic and to ask for a targeted and structural intervention first from the Conte government and then to the Draghi government. We hope that in the face of these numbers, the Executive understands that these are the measures to be used to deal with Covid, not the green pass or other measures that limit freedom “, he concludes.