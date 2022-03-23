Mechanical ventilation promoted: “The Covid reduction factor is comparable to the vaccine”

THE REGION has invested over 9 million for installations in schools. The body speaks of an 80% reduction of the infection. The president of the Hume foundation who conducted a study in the Marche: “The impact of the Vcm in breaking down the viral load in the air is very strong.” Governor Acquaroli: «We will continue to invest in this direction. The wholesomeness of the air and the quality of the environments in which our children live are essential for combating other respiratory diseases ”

“The reduction factor ensured by mechanical ventilation in schools is comparable to that of the vaccine.” This was said by Luca Ricolfi, professor at the University of Turin and president of the Hume foundation who conducted a study in the Marche region, together with the Region. The Marche is the only region that has invested in the installation of systems to combat the pandemic in the classrooms. This is the first pilot study in the Marche region, which is also the only region in Italy to have invested in controlled mechanical ventilation (Vcm). President Francesco Acquaroli: «We will continue to invest in this direction. The wholesomeness of the air and the quality of the environments in which our children live are essential to combat not only Covid but also other respiratory diseases “.

The Region explains that “With the maximum air exchange rate (six or more air changes per hour), the Controlled Mechanical Ventilation (Vcm) systems installed in a closed environment reduce the risk of Covid infection by more than 80%. This is certified by a study conducted by the David Hume Foundation in collaboration with the Region ». The data were presented today by Luca Ricolfi, president of the Hume Foundation and professor of Data Analysis at the University of Turin and by Giorgio Buonanno, professor of Environmental Technical Physics at the University of Cassino and Queensland University, during a conference press with the president Francesco Acquaroli and the regional council. Since January 2021, the Region has invested its own resources, 9 million euros, to install the systems in schools and has allocated an additional 3 million to use the classrooms with sanitizers.

The survey was carried out from 13 September 2021 to 31 January 2022 and involved 10,441 classes in the Marche region, of which 10,125 without implants and 316 with Vmc implants (at the time of the start of the study there were 500 classes with Vcm implants installed).

“We will continue to work on improving the efficiency of the classrooms, we will deepen the topic, we will make investments in this sense, based on the resources that will become available, because we believe that the healthiness of the air and the quality of the environments in which our children live are fundamental to combat not only Covid but also other respiratory diseases “said Acquaroli who thanked technicians, health experts,” and our structures that have made a decisive contribution in these difficult months and that have made this study possible “.

«The study showed that the impact of the Vcm – he said Luca Ricolfi – in breaking down the viral load in the air, it is very strong and statistically significant, as well as generalized, that is, detectable in each annualized sub-sample. But the most significant result recorded is that of the impact of Vcm: the greater the exchange of air volumes, the greater the results of reducing contamination. Therefore it is not enough to put a Vcm device but it is necessary to place a number of them with an adequate maximum range. It was then seen that the larger classes have a significantly higher individual risk of 30-40% of contamination than the small ones. The reduction factor ensured by the Vcm is comparable to that of the vaccine: very effective and irreplaceable as a protection from the disease, but less from the point of view of transmission. Basically, the Vcm, well done, has a double capacity to contain the circulation of the virus compared to the vaccine “.

“The one carried out by the Marche Region is a virtuous initiative at a national level – so Giorgio Buonanno – Vcm is the only engineering way to reduce the risk of indoor contamination. The mistake made in the management of the pandemic was to consider the transmission of the virus only linked to the spread through droplets which are nothing more than large particles that fall in the vicinity of infected people, contrasted with distance and hand washing. Measures that alone do not work because there is a third mechanism, much more important, which is that of the aerosol (small invisible droplets). In closed environments it is therefore essential to rely on controlled ventilation which ensures better results ».

Using it in schools, the incidence rate could be reduced from 250 per 100 thousand (risk threshold identified by the Ministry) to a rate of 50 per 100 thousand with the reduction of maximum effectiveness.

“The Marche wanted to be a forerunner – so the councilor for school construction, Francesco Baldelli – compared to those who proposed wheelchair benches. Instead, with the Vcm, it was possible to contain Covid better and above all to avoid an excessive use of distance learning that has caused so much damage to the education of our children also from a psychological point of view. The data of the study presented comfort us on the choice of our region. We will cover about 20% of the students of the Marche classes with the funding established by the Department of Infrastructure and School Construction of the Regional Council, but we are asking the government for a national investment of about 2 billion, one percent. of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “.

«This first report – comments the councilor for education Giorgia Latini – confirms that our strategy is right, waiting for the ministry to follow the virtuous example of the Region. Air purification systems and mechanical ventilation systems are a tool to prevent the return to Dad and limit the spread of the virus. But their usefulness is not limited to pandemic management but has positive impacts on the health of students due to allergens or pollutants. We have invested in the installation of controlled mechanical ventilation and air sanitation systems in schools for a total of 12 million euros. We are out with a 1 million and 800 thousand euro call for air sanitization in the classrooms. Marche is a pilot region in Italy and we would like to improve the effectiveness of our model. For this reason I have proposed and will bring in addition the proposal to set up a technical-scientific committee that can help us to detect the results of the measures implemented and, above all, to interpret the theme of health in schools at 360 degrees, also considering the environmental context and the urban fabric. We want to address the issue of health by adopting an integrated vision that takes into account several factors, to ensure the well-being of our children in schools by starting a primary prevention project. Already in Parliament I had proposed an intervention on mechanical ventilation. As soon as I arrived in the department we passed from words to deeds ».

“This is a truly significant and important project – added the councilor for health, Filippo Saltamartini – which demonstrates not only how innovative our region has been nationally but even internationally. This measure is in addition to the others that we have always adopted as precursors: the use of monoclonal antibodies, vaccination in sports halls, not least the production of anti-covid medicines in our region by Pfitzer: these were the 4 pillars that have we have reduced the pressure on the hospitals and at the same time we have demonstrated how the Regional Health Service has withstood the impact of the covid and has shown its particular efficiency ».

