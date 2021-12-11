Med Group Holding is born, the new reality of the Parcaroli family

MACERATA – It will coordinate all the companies of the group: from Med Computer and Med Innovations, up to the newborn ICT Industries, which produces the Tunit brand

Med Group Holding (MGH), the holding company of the Med group, was officially born on November 29th with the task of managing and coordinating the operations of all the companies in the group: from Med Computer and Med Innovations, the company’s historic brands, to the newborn ICT Industries, which produces the Tunit brand, distributed all over the world and specialized in the production of high quality accessories certified by Apple itself, and the new international brand Geekers, which brings to the international market products aimed at fans of technological curiosities, from fashion to sustainability, up to retrogaming.

Med Group Holding will more effectively coordinate the operations of all the companies that will converge within the Holding in these months, also investing in new companies and start-ups at national and international level.

“With my family’s Holding we look at everything that is technological innovation, analyzing new realities and putting ourselves alongside the most interesting proposals”, underlined the CEO of Med Group Stefano Parcaroli – The contemporary world is putting businesses in various sectors to the test. While some of them are technologically more advanced and therefore ready to face the new market and new challenges, on the other hand there are just as many, if not more, that need to be guided in this digitization process and of modernization. My group aims to be the ideal partner both for the most advanced companies, providing the most advanced technologies and in step with their needs, and for companies that have to face the digital transformation path, providing not only products and services, but also the right advice and the point of reference to help the company make this transition in the right ways and timesthe”.

