medal in eight different sports! And freestyle… Fisg in front of Fisi – OA Sport

Tomorrow we will reach the turning point of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. After seven days, Italy has already obtained 10 medals, the same as those of PyeongChang 2018. It is incredible how these laurels have come from eight different disciplines: it is an absolute record, because in the past the Bel Paese had managed to get on the podium in a maximum of six different sports in the same edition.

Currently they have achieved a podium in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, short track, curling, speed skating and sledding. In Italy there are two different Federations: one for snow sports (the Fisi, which however also includes gut sports) and one for ice (Fisg). Well, at the moment the budget is in perfect parity in terms of medals: 5-5. The Fisg, however, is clearly ahead for the gold: 2-0. The feeling is that this confrontation is being monitored with great attention by federal presidents and leaders: tens of millions of euros in funding are at stake in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 home Olympics…

So far the only sports to have achieved two podiums are short track and speed skating: it doesn’t necessarily end here, because there are still some important cards to play (Arianna Fontana in the 1500 meters, the men’s relay in the final, Pietro Sighel in the 500 and Francesca Lollobrigida and Andrea Giovannini in the mass start). It is hoped that alpine skiing, biathlon and snowboarding can at least double the bootywhile as far as cross-country skiing and curling are concerned, barring unexpected and welcome surprises, the maximum possible has already been achieved (the sled races are already over).

Eight disciplines on the podium so far testify, if anything were needed, the great eclecticism of Italian sport, even in the winter context. Maybe we will win less than Holland, but it is a matter of taste: is it better to dominate in two sports or to be competitive almost everywhere? In any case, from now on improving will be very difficult, not to say utopian. We have no chance to fight for a medal in figure skating, bobsleigh, Nordic combined, ski jumping and skeleton, while Italy is not qualified in ice hockey. There remains a little hope in freestylewhere the young Simone Deromedis could reserve some surprises in the ski cross race.

Photo: Lapresse