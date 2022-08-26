Medellín, CDMX and Madrid have some of the coolest streets in the world

DUBAI, UAE – MARCH 4, 2020: The lush greenery and tall palm trees along Jumeirah Beach Road, on March 4 in Dubai

(CNN) — When it comes to fashion, street style has just as much cache as catwalk style. In fact, there are dozens of blogs and Instagram accounts dedicated to capturing the best looks seen on the streets.



And it is that the “urban chic” style always arises from there, where people of all kinds of classes and origins can mingle on the way to work, school, home and places of leisure.

This year, Time Out, the media and hospitality brand that publishes local guides to some of the world’s coolest cities, launched its second annual roundup of the world’s coolest streets.

More than a neighborhood, a single street can define the culture of a city.

“In most parts of the world, pre-pandemic life is back with a bang. People are excitedly making plans and heading back to their cities and on city breaks,” said James Manning, travel editor at Time Out, in a statement. “Our list of the coolest streets in the world brings together the key thoroughfares that knowledgeable locals, including our expert editors and contributors, recommend riding right now.”

This year’s list has 33 streets, three more than in the first edition of 2021. It also includes several new cities, such as Taipei, Mumbai, Athens and Accra.

North America

The first place on this year’s list is Wellington Street, in the Verdun neighborhood of Montreal.

Time Out Canada editor Laura Osborne says the street has “incredible cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots, some of the best sandwiches in town and even a sandy urban beach,” plus it will become pedestrianized. in 2023, which will undoubtedly add more points of interest.

Although the United States doesn’t rank first, you can rest easy knowing that it has the most streets on the list: Miami’s Eighth Street, New York’s MacDougal Street (where Dante’s favorite cocktail bar is located), and New York’s Wentworth Avenue. Chicago.

Mexico’s representative on the list is Avenida Amsterdam, in the trendy Condesa neighborhood.

Asia and the Pacific

Five of the top 10 streets belong to this region.

Melbourne, Australia topped the 2021 list with Smith Street, but fell to second place this year. The city’s Gertrude Street made the list, with Time Out Australia’s Eliza Campbell describing it as “beautiful, unassuming and devoid of the riotous nightlife of its more boisterous sisters by comparison”.

Seventh place is taken by Tai Ping Shan, a neighborhood within a neighborhood on the main island of Hong Kong.

CNN digital producer Rhea Mogul, who lives down the street, says the best thing about living there is the dog-friendly cafes and “great mix of old and new.” Tai Ping means “peace and stability” in Cantonese, while Shan means “hill”.

A standout new addition for 2022 is Taipei’s Yongkang Street, home to beloved craft beer makers Zhang Men Brewing.

“We integrated various resources to promote this neighborhood to international tourists, and we are very happy that it is on the list,” Huang Shih-fang, director of the international affairs division of the Taiwan tourism board, tells CNN. “We hope to attract tourists to the area once the border opens.”

Europe

London-based Time Out has searched close to home for some of its picks this year. The coolest street in the British capital in 2022 is Deptford High Street, a mix of street stalls, markets, shops, bars and more, which, according to Time Out editor Chris Waywell, is not only the coolest street in London, but the “liveliest”.

Further north, Glasgow’s Great Western Road is the UK’s best gateway, at number three.

And the Danish metropolis of Copenhagen, which CNN Travel crowned “the new European capital of cool” last year, ranks fifth. Værnedamsvej Street was dubbed a “mini Paris” by Time Out editors, due to the wine and cheese shops and abundance of fresh flowers. That has to hurt Paris, who didn’t actually make the list.

Other European streets that have received mentions in the 2022 list are Kolokotroni in Athens, Calle Echegaray in Madrid and Capel Street in Dublin.

Of the latter, Dublin travel writer Nicola Brady says Capel, which rhymes with “maple,” “feels like a real throwback to old Dublin.”

Brady adds that the street, which became pedestrianized earlier this year, has “little hardware stores and pubs that have been there for decades along with great Korean and Vietnamese restaurants that are more recent.”

The complete list

1. Rue Wellington, Montreal

2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne

3. Great Western Road, Glasgow

4. Yongkang Street, Taipei

5. Vaernedamsvej, Copenhagen

6. Karangahape Road, Auckland

7. Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong

8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok

9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin

10. Hayes Street, San Francisco

11. Amsterdam Avenue, Mexico City

12. Kolokotroni, Athens

13. Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles

14. Ossington Avenue, Toronto

15. Via Provence, Medellin

16. Eighth Street, Miami

17. Deptford High Street, London

18. Praca das Flores, Lisbon

19. Oxford Street, Accra

20. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

21. Cutting Room Square, Manchester

22. Capel Street, Dublin

23. Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai

24. Enmore Road, Sydney

25. Kagurazaka, Tokyo

26. Kloof Street, Cape Town

27. Suleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul

28. Echegaray Street, Madrid

29. MacDougal Street, New York

30. Comte Borrell Street, Barcelona

31. Newbury Street, Boston

32. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

33. Everton Road, Singapore