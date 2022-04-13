Medi-Cal 2022: what is the minimum income you must have to apply

In the state of California, Medi-Cal is the local version of Medicaid, a health care program for low-income adults and children.. Among the most affected groups served by this program are people with disabilities, people 65 years of age or older, and people who are blind, all at different ages and with different health, social, or economic conditions. Medi-Cal also serves pregnant women and caregivers under the age of 21.

Medi-Cal is known for considering the income of the applicant or family group that makes up the household among its eligibility criteria, establishing a minimum that serves as a guide for state agencies to grant the program. For this year, this value increased by 5%, establishing new standards around this benefit that is born from a federal and state initiative.

What is the minimum income an applicant must have to apply for Medi-Cal?

According to Kevin Knauss, with the 5% increase in the minimum income eligibility for Medi-Cal—based on the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)—an adult must earn up to $1,564 monthly and up to $1,564 annually. $18,755. The increase also affects cases of households made up of two or more members:

Monthly income:

a.) 2 members (can be an adult and a child): $2,106

b. 2 members (both adults): $2,106

c.) 3 members: $2,650

d.) 4 members: $3,192

e.) 5 members: $3,735

f.) 6 members: $4,287

g.) 7 members: $4,821

h.) 8 members: $5,363

i.) 9 members: $5,907

j.) 10 members: $6,449

k.) 11 members: $6,992

l.) 12 members: $7,535

Annual income:

a.) 2 members (can be an adult and a child): $25,268

b. 2 members (both adults): $25,268

c.) 3 members: $31,782

d.) 4 members: $38,295

e.) 5 members: $44,809

f.) 6 members: $51,323

g.) 7 members: $57,836

h.) 8 members: $64,350

i.) 9 members: $70,863

j.) 10 members: $77,377

k.) 11 members: $83,891

l.) 12 members: $90,404

What other eligibility criteria apply for Medi-Cal?

In addition to the criteria related to income, all applicants for Medi-Cal and thus for Medicaid in California must meet other eligibility guidelines:

1. Primarily, the applicant must have a limited financial situation that qualifies them as a person of low or very low income.

2. You must reside in the state of California.

3. You must be a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident.

4. Must be elderly, pregnant, disabled, blind. Disabled children also qualify.

What benefits does Medi-Cal provide?

Although the list can be extended as the case may be, Once applicants are eligible for Medi-Cal benefits, they can enjoy the following services:

1. Hospital, outpatient and inpatient services

2. Pregnancy related services

3. Vaccines for children

4. Medical services

5. Nursing facility services for persons age 21

years or more

6. Family planning services and supplies

7. Services at a rural health clinic

8. Home health services

9. Laboratory and x-ray services

10. Pediatric and Family Nurse Practitioner Services

11.Nurse-midwife services

12. Services at a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC,

in English)

13. Early diagnosis services, periodic evaluations and

treatment for those under 21

14. Necessary transportation to and from medical providers

