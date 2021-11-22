media, dead and at least 20 injured by a car on a Christmas parade- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

A red SUV swooped into the crowd thronging the street to watch a Christmas parade in the town center not far from Milwaukee

Dead and wounded, shoot. Fear on the afternoon of Sunday November 21 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Around 5 pm a red SUV swooped into the crowd thronging the street to watch a Christmas parade in the town center not far from Milwaukee. The news is still fragmentary. According to the first reconstructions, the vehicle broke through the protective barriers, even exceeding the garrison of the police. The images arriving from Wisconsin confirm the tweets of the witnesses: there are several bodies on the asphalt.

A video shows the red vehicle whizzing on the outside of the roadway, passing a group of flag wavers and skimming the sidewalk occupied by families. Many children. There are no official communications yet, but local police chief Daniel Thompson allegedly told local media that there would be “more victims”. It is likely that it was the agents who fired to stop the mad dash of the SUV. The area now isolated. Officers frantically evacuated thousands of people. Ambulances mingle with police cars. Investigators allegedly identified the person driving the car. It is unclear if she has already been arrested.