Media pressure allowed to release resources for health, they celebrate in medicine symposium

Guadalajara Jalisco.

During the Ninth Symposium on Media and Health, the coordinator of Epidemiological Intelligence of the Fray Antonio Alcalde Civil Hospital, Mario Márquez Amezcua, recognized that thanks to the journalists revealed the lack of medical equipment in the country’s hospitalsas well as the lack of specialists to care for patients with COVID-19. In short, he said, the country was not prepared to deal with the pandemic adequately.

The specialist indicated that, for example, the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara received extra resources to be able to face the avalanche of patients who began to arrive requesting care:

“In financial management, about 400 million pesos, the Civil Hospital received as a specific contribution. We also had voluntary contributions, 50 million pesos for COVID-19 and in health technology I clearly remember when we began to design the Radar System with the University of Guadalajara”.

The also epidemiologist explained that Thanks to media reports, health sector workers were able to be protected:

“You also helped us with everything that was preparing us, the hospitals were very attentive to the fact that the health personnel, we thank you very much, had all kinds of personal protection. Because it is true: we need pressure from the media, I’m not saying it’s embarrassing, but I’m saying it’s a shame we need this pressure to do things well. But the Civil Hospitals from the beginning did things right, our workers had the opportunity to have personal protection equipment.

He recognized the importance of controlling the media and monitoring what was actually working in other parts of the world.

He also criticized the false news that in most cases was verified by the media to adequately guide the population.