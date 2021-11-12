Mediaset: + 7% on the stock market in the quarter, record profits thanks to advertising

Generalist TV is holding onto the giants of the web. Thus Mediaset, led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi and chaired by Fedele Confalonieri, yesterday rose by almost 7% on the stock market after having given the numbers of the last quarter closed with a record profit of 273.8 million euros. Therefore, the first nine months of the year showed strong growth compared to the same period of 2020 and to the pre-pandemic 2019. The Biscione can now therefore, after having closed the long dispute with Vivendi, look to the European project to achieve new convergences between generalist TVs.

“We do not comment on acquisitions – explained the CFO Marco Giordani – until we have something official to say, on November 25 we have the shareholders’ meeting that will decide on the change of name to Mfe-Mediaforeurope (after the move three months ago of the registered office in Holland ed) and on the two classes of shares, we will say something when we are sure ».

Giordani also explained that the remaining stake in Mediaset in Ei Towers “is not part of our future strategy but we do not want to sell off”. As for the one on German TV Prosieben, the vision is positive. «We are very happy with the investment in Prosiebien – added Giordani – and confident in its objectives. We are also the largest shareholder with 24.2% of the voting rights but we do not want to fuel speculation. We have officially communicated our position: we are not looking at the weekly performance of the shares but at the creation of long-term value ».

As for the numbers, consolidated net revenues amounted to € 1.9 billion compared to € 1.7 billion in the first nine months of the previous year. Turnover in Italy rose to 1.38 billion, an increase of 10.5% compared to the previous year. In Spain, revenues reached 603.8 million euros compared to 546.6 million in the same period of the previous year. Advertising also flies, which reached 534.8 million, confirming a positive trend that has been underway for five consecutive quarters. Satisfied Matteo Cardani, head of Publitalia «We are confident that the last two months of the year will not influence the positive trend, with the aim of closing with advertising revenues up by 1.2%».

The company confirmed the guidance. “Even in the last two months of the year – says a press release – the trend in advertising revenues despite the difficult comparison with the same period of 2020 and a general context at an international level still conditioned by the evolution of the pandemic, should continue to reflect a market trend which in the presence of the current economic recovery, for most sectors, should be characterized by the typical high seasonality of demand.In the presence of these trends and the strong growth results already consolidated at the end of the nine months, for the current year, the forecast of a decisive strengthening of economic results and cash generation “.