Mediaset changes all channels: how to prepare

The October 20, 2021 there has been a small revolution among the frequencies of digital terrestrial: as many as 15 channels, to be precise 6 from Mediaset and 9 from RAI, have changed transmission codecs from the old MPEG 2 to the new MPEG 4. It was just the beginning, because soon Mediaset will bring in MPEG 4 all its channels.









The date has already been set forMarch 8, 2022: from that day on, all Mediaset channels will broadcast with the new encoding, which allows you to occupy “less space“among the TV frequencies. As 2022 goes on, in fact, there will be fewer and fewer frequencies available due to the now well-known”refarming“, Which is forcing many broadcasters to free frequencies of the 700 MHz band (already auctioned to telephone operators for 5G) and to move to the few remaining free frequencies. Nobody is excluded from refarming, either Mediaset which, in fact, switches to MPEG 4 in order to continue transmitting all channels.

What happens in March to Mediaset channels

March 8, 2022 will be the only one change to the codec of channels, so those who today have a TV or an external decoder capable of decoding MPEG 4 will have no problems, while those who do not have it will enter a sort of limbo.

This is because Mediaset, again from 8 March, will adopt a strategy of gradual transition from old to new technology: the three main channels Italy 1, Channel 5 And Network 4in fact, they will be broadcast also in MPEG 2but on other numbers (106, 105 and 104) and only for a specific period of time (Mediaset speaks of a few months).

If from 8 March you no longer see the Mediaset channels at positions 4, 5 and 6 of the remote control, and if this is not resolved by retuning the TV, then it is very likely that the system is not able to decode MPEG 4.

You can know it already today, trying to see one of the many HD channels available: if you see it, then you will see Mediaset channels without problems. Otherwise you will have to change TV or decoder. This is because MPEG 4 is the codec used for high resolution channels.

High quality, high resolution

All that has been said so far, however, does not mean that from 8 March all Mediaset channels will switch to HD. As it already happened in October last year, in fact, we talk again about “high quality“and not of”high resolution“.

The definition “high quality“, We say it clearly, from a technical point of view it means absolutely nothing: it is a definition of marketing used a little by all publishers, to which, however, not one corresponds shared technical standard.