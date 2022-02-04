Mediaset channels, how not to lose the digital terrestrial signal

There is the possibility that the Mediaset channels will not be displayed, with the digital terrestrial refarming process in progress. How to solve the problem.

Mediaset channels are presenting some news not just, in the course of what it is the refarming of digital terrestrial which is reassigning frequencies to all Italian broadcasters. Even the broadcasters made available by the Biscione present some news.

First of all, we move on to the HD channels only, always placed on the remote control in the usual way and which brings the main Mediaset channels – Rete 4, Canale 5 and Italia 1 – to occupy the spaces from 4 to 6. Over the last few days, however, we have welcomed also the latest addition, TwentySeven, a generalist broadcaster that has gone to take the post vacated by Paramount Channel.

Mediaset channels also have a significant date that will arrive shortly. In fact, on March 8, 2022, all of them will be broadcast with the new visual standard mpeg-4, which will provide a better performance.

Mediaset channels, the test to see if the signal is correct

This will be preceded by a transitional period that will see the new format coexist with the old mpeg-2.

You may also be interested in: Digital terrestrial refarming, what to do if you don’t see the Region TG

By virtue of this, it could also happen to have some problems with the usual consultation of Mediaset channels. But more generally, some users may need to get a new decoder or a new TV, made from start at least from 2017 onwards.

You may also be interested in: Rai smart card, some are receiving it at home: what is it for

These are in fact the devices that will be compatible with the new signal format. To remove any doubts, it is possible to perform the tuning test by going on channels 100 and 200 of digital terrestrial. There will be no problem if the “Test HEVC Main 10” message appears.

You may also be interested in: Digital terrestrial, the list of channels changes again: the news

This will affect 4K and HD compatible TVs and decoders as well as DVB-T HEVC Main 10 format. but the channels are not displayedthere will be nothing left to do instead of buying a newer decoder or TV.